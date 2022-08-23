Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His Sister

Chadwick Carr Justice4Chad - Facebook

32-year-old Chadwick Carr is from Knox County, Tennessee, but later moved to Oliver Springs in the Anderson County, Tennessee area. Chad is a friendly, funny guy who loves to make people laugh. He is close to his mother and his sister, Whitney Williams Carr, with who he spoke to almost every day.

"He’s a comedian - or thinks he is,” his sister, Whitney Williams Carr, told Dateline. “He’s very outgoing and very much a people person.”

In January 2021, Chad suffered an overdose. He checked himself into the Foundation Recovery House in Clinton, Tennessee for a 90-day recovery program. On the evening of May 2, 2021, Whitney and Chad spoke on the phone. Chad was almost at the end of his 3-month stay at Foundation Recovery House. At some point, Whitney told Dateline, Chad sat the phone down to light a cigarette. Whitney could hear talking, but then the line disconnected. She tried to call her brother back, but there was no answer. Chadwick Carr has never been seen or heard from again.

The next morning, Chad failed to show up for work. His family knew something was wrong.

“He’s been through a lot, but he’s a hard worker and he would have shown up for those responsibilities,” Whitney told Dateline. “And he loves his job – loves doing construction and working with his hands – building and creating things.”

His cell phone, van keys, wallet, and a single flip-flop sandal were found at the Foundation House at 1105 Dutch Valley Road in Clinton, Tennessee.

“He didn’t take anything,” Whitney told Dateline. “It’s almost like he’s a ghost and he just vanished.”

Whitney and her mother filed a missing person report with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

“That’s her baby boy, this is really breaking her,” Whitney told Dateline. “And his son has the same smile and same comical personality. I’m just trying to keep it together for all of us.”

Authorities launched an investigation, but after two weeks, Anderson County Detective Darrell Slater released a statement that they had "exhausted all efforts in Anderson and Knox counties" in the search for Chad.

“The tips were really coming in good for the first two or three days, but none of them really panned out,” Det. Slater said in a public statement. “But I’m still hopeful.”

The family of Chadwick Carr is hopeful and prayerful that someone will come forward with information about his disappearance.

“We don’t have a lot of answers right now but what we do know is he wouldn’t just walk away from his family,” Whitney told Dateline. “He does not do this.”

Chadwick Carr is 5'9" and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and tan flip-flops.

If you have any information, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 865457-2414.

Facebook Page Justice4Chad: https://www.facebook.com/justice4chad/?_rdr