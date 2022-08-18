Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing Grandmother

Verna Mae Richardson The Charley Project

Verna Mae Richardson was a loving mother to ten children living in Fort Myers, Florida. Verna Mae was dating a man named Alexander Smith, but she ended the relationship with him in mid-1990. Verna broke up with Alexander because she wanted to reconcile with her husband, the Charley Project reports.

On July 7, 1990, Verna Mae was at her home in the 1800 block of South Meadow Court with her twelve-year-old granddaughter, Shavon Johnson. Alexander unexpectedly showed up at 48-year-old Verna Mae’s house. She told her granddaughter to go into another room, reports the Doe Network. Verna Mae then called her son and asked him to come over. He assured her he was coming, but he mistakenly fell asleep instead of going to her house.

According to her granddaughter, Shavon, Verna, and Alexander got into a fight, and Verna told Shavon she was going to take Alexander home and she would return. Verna Mae and Alexander left the house. At the time, no one was sure if she left voluntarily or if Alexander forced her to go.

Verna never made it back home.

Shavon, who was just a child, questions how she could have helped her grandmother that day.

“What could I have done better? How could I’ve talked my grandma into that night not to leave this house and she still would’ve been here to this day,” Shavon told WINK News.

The next day, Verna Mae called her best friend with a collect call from a payphone. She told her friend Alexander had kidnapped her, and she was at the Eastend Service Mart off State Route 70 in Okeechobee.

“She said our grandma had been beaten and tied up and put in the back of the trunk by Alexander,” Shavon told WINK News.

Verna Mae said Alexander had tied her hands behind her back, taken her against her will, beaten her, and broken her glasses. She said she was using the phone while he was in the store buying liquor. She told her friend that she would call back. She never did.

Her friend called Verna Mae's family and told them about the phone call. Her family went to Okeechobee searching for Verna Mae. The store clerk confirmed they saw Verna Mae enter the store in a nightgown, reports the Doe Network. Verna Mae has never been seen or heard from again.

One week later, one of Verna Mae’s sons met Alexander in Fort Myers. Alexander was driving Verna Mae’s car with her purse on the front seat. Alexander told her son she was at the Tice Hotel and to follow him there. On the way, Alexander flipped her car on Interstate 75, and authorities arrested him for drunk driving. Verna Mae's purse was on the front seat of the vehicle, reports Wink News. The police held him for four hours and then released him.

“They let him out because they said they didn’t have enough evidence because they didn’t have a body,” her granddaughter Shavon Johnson told Wink News.

Alexander Smith aka Marion Williams The Charley Project

Alexander Smith changed his name to Marion Williams and was never charged in her case. Records indicate he changed his name to Marion Williams and moved to DeSoto County, where he spent several years in and out of prison.

Shavon Johnson visited Alexander aka Marion in prison and asked him where her grandmother is. He refused to respond.

Shavon Johnson still remembers the day her grandmother disappeared when she was just 12 years old.

“My grandmother… she was a precious lady,” she told Wink News. “The precious memories live on. I say that she lived through me. People always ask me why I’m smiling and I say, ‘Sometimes you gotta smile to ease the pain.'”

Verna Mae Richardson has never been found.

Verna Mae was 5’8” and weighed 180-225 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 800-780-8477 or 239-477-1000 with any information.