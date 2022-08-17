The Disappearance Of These 15-Year-Old Twin Sisters Remains A Georgia Mystery

The Millbrook Twins - Jeannette & Dannette Millbrook The Charley Project

Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook are fraternal twin sisters from a large family with eight siblings. The twins were raised by their mother, Mary "Louise” Sturgis. The girls grew up in an environment not only surrounded by their brothers and sisters but their cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. The girls are described by family members as "normal teenagers" who enjoyed watching television, Unresolved reports.

15-year-old Jeannette and Dannette attended Lucy C. Laney High School and were well-known for being kind, quiet girls in their neighborhood of Augusta, Georgia. Dannette, the more outgoing of the two, had a bow-legged walk and took medication for seizures.

Jeannette Millbrook- Age Progression The Charley Project

On Sunday, March 18, 1990, Jeannette and Dannette spent the morning with their family at Christ Presbyterian Church on Laney Walker Boulevard. Afterward, when the family returned home, Louise sent the twins to Church's Chicken to get food for the family. When the girls came back, they told the family that a man in a white van followed them. The family recently moved from the Bethlehem neighborhood to Cooney Circle in the Jennings Homes neighborhood.

After Sunday dinner, the girls remembered they needed bus fares to school the next day. The twins left around 3:00 pm and walked 2 miles from their house to the Bethlehem area, where they used to live. Everyone expected the twins to return home no later than 7:00 pm.

"My god dad stayed on Forest Street. That was the first stop they went to. Second stop they went to after they left his house was on 12th Street. We used to live on 12th Street so we knew pretty much all the people that stay over there. We knew this lady named Agnes Jones. We know for sure that she seen them walk past her house. When they walked past her house, they went to Tin Cup Lane, which is where my cousin Juanita stayed at. Juanita couldn’t leave and go with them," their younger sister Shanta Sturgis told WJBF.

According to Unresolved, when Jeannette and Dannette stopped at their older sister's house, they asked her to walk them home. It was getting dark, and the girls decided to head home without their big sister.

"They were asking for her to walk home with them. Her mom wouldn’t let her go. They left her house and went to my sister house. My sister lived on Picquet Avenue across from a club called the High Hat," Shant told WJBF. "When they left her house, my sister told my mom they went walking toward the Pump and Shop on 12th and MLK. But at the time that they went missing, it was called Milledgeville Road."

The clerk at the High Hat, Gloria, knew the twins. She remembered the girl purchased some sodas and chips and left the store, Unresolved reports. No one has seen or heard from Jeanette or Dannette Millbrook since.

When the twins failed to return home by 7:00 pm, their family immediately felt something was wrong. Louise called the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to file two missing person reports. Louise was told she would have to wait 24 hours before filing a report. Louise and her family went out to look for the twins themselves. They searched bushes and fields, but there was no sign of Jeanette or Dannette.

On March 19, Louise filed the reports. The police sent a detective to their home later that week. He took some information, but during the investigation, authorities failed to question any family members, including their father, John Millbrook.

Danette Millbrook-Age Progression The Charley Project

The family recalled the girls stating that a white van followed them earlier that day. Shanta remembered one person who lived near 12th Street, the area where the girls were last seen.

“A black guy driving a white van,” Shanta told WJBF. “I think they called him ‘Raper man Charles.’”

In 2019, Oxygen presented a documentary that revealed new evidence in the disappearances of Jeannette and Dannette. The documentary stated that someone picked the twins up and took them to their father's home, John Millbrook, on 3rd Street.

According to the documentary, an unidentified man in prison claimed a drug party took place at the home of John Millbrook and that is actually where the girls were last seen. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office stated the story the man provided is unrelated to the disappearance of the twins. John Millbrook died in January 2021. He never disclosed any information related to the disappearance of his twin daughters.

Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook have never been found and no arrests have been made in their case.

Dannette Millbrook is 5'6" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

Jeannette Millbrook is 5'4" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1000.