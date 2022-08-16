Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family Otherwise

Lopaz Richardson Texas EquuSearch

Lopaz Richardson and his wife met in college. The two married, started a family, and happily lived in Rosenberg, Texas. 32-year-old Lopaz recently opened a tattoo shop and purchased new inventory.

"We had been together since college," his wife told Fox 26. His wife is remaining unidentified for safety reasons.

On July 5, 2021, Lopaz dropped his daughter off in Spring, Texas around 11:00 am. Lopaz Richardson has never been seen or heard from again.

Prior to his disappearance, his wife told Fox 26 that Lopaz called her several times and said that he had "disrespected the wrong person and wasn't going to get a chance to apologize."

On July 5, 2021, authorities found his white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck in Howe, Texas. The abandoned truck was near some train tracks in the small town located near the border of Oklahoma. Howe is about a five-hour drive from where Lopaz lives with his family in Rosenberg, Texas. Lopaz has no known connection to Howe, Texas.

"I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep. I was out looking on the ground with some of his family, and my best friend, searching downtown in the Rosenberg area, and the area where they found his truck abandoned," his wife told Fox 26.

Authorities reported they found no evidence of foul play and no items belonging to Lopaz were in the vehicle, Fox 26 reports.

His wife said that was not true. When she searched the truck herself, she found his cell phone.

"Majority of everything had been deleted," she told Fox 26.

"Initially, they told us there was nothing in his vehicle," his wife told Fox 26. "I didn't find out till some 35 days later there were, in fact, some things such as his wallet. They also found his shoes stuck in the mud."

They found no evidence on any of the items.

"Memory cards, his GoPro camera, a digital camera; all the memory cards were wiped clean. Nothing on them," his wife told Fox 26.

His wife told Fox 26 that she is not hopeful that Lopaz will be found alive. She knows he would have never walked away from his family or his life.

"He had just opened a new business. He was doing well. There would be no reason to me that he would walk away from his life at this point," she told Fox 26. "I try to focus on being stronger for my children. They do know that he's still 'lost,' I try to give them hope."

Lopaz Richardson is 6'2" and weighs 210 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Rosenberg Police Department at (832) 595-3700 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.