Cleveland, TX

Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing Daughter

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPI8p_0hJ5cNdo00
Latanya GreenTexas EquuSearch

40-year-old Latanya Green lives at home with her loving family in Cleveland, Texas. Latanya, who rarely leaves home, has the mentality of a 10-year-old child due to cognitive impairments.

"She always gets up and says, 'Mom, you look pretty today, you look pretty today. Good morning, Mom.' She acts like a little kid. She acts like a little kid. She was 40 years old," her mother Earnestine Easley told KTRK.

On May 14, 2022, Latanya walked out of their family home in the 1200 block of Church Avenue around midnight. She has never been seen or heard from again. According to KTRK, a relative witnessed Latanya walk out of the family home, something she rarely does. She left without her diabetes medication or identification.

Latanya's mother, Earnestine, is battling stage 4 cancer and is desperate to find her daughter.

"I have all her stuff," her mother Earnestine told KTRK. "She took a little light blue purse with long straps on it."

Her family is extremely concerned for her safety. Latanya does not own a cell phone and has rarely left her childhood home alone. Her parents believe someone is holding Earnestine against her will.

"I'm thinking somebody got her. Somebody has her," Ernestine told KTRK.

"It's not a good feeling," Latanya's father, Dwight McDuffie, told KTRK. "Somebody knows something. You don't just come on the earth and drop off the earth. Somebody knows something."

Latanya Green is 5'3" and weighs 125 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2621 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500

