Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never Returned

Curtis Herron (left) and Dexter Sain (right) Twitter

36-year-old Dexter Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron are longtime, close friends. Four years ago, Curtis was the victim of a shooting. He is paralyzed from the waist down and utilizes a wheelchair. The friends purchased a 30-foot Bayliner named Cindy Ann. On July 27, 2022, the pair with little to no boating experience departed Pier C of the East Chicago Marina in Indiana around 8:20 am. Dexter and Curtis are seen sailing toward Illinois before the boat goes beyond the view of surveillance cameras, the Chicago Tribune reports.

At 10:15 am, the men requested a tow from Great Lakes Marine Services LLC due to electrical issues. They ultimately declined the tow due to expenses. Towing services cost between $300 to $400 per hour. David Lenderson, the owner of Great Lakes Marine Services, told the Chicago Tribune that he gave the boaters the phone number for the Lake County Sheriff's marine unit.

“I still have questions,” Curtis Herron’s younger sister, Tatiana, told the Chicago Tribune. “What do you all do when someone is stuck out there and don’t have no money or anything to get the help they need? You just leave them out there?”

Family members realized something was wrong when Dexter failed to call his daughter on her birthday, July 27, the same day he vanished.

“We were expecting him to give her a call, and he never did, and that’s something he would’ve never done,” Terrica Sain, Dexter’s sister, told the Chicago Tribune.

The last recorded location for Dexter and Curtis was one mile from Cleveland Cliffs Steel.

“My family is falling apart. We’ve never experienced anything like this. This is unimaginable. This is something you think you only see on TV,” Terrica Sain told the Chicago Tribune.

The Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources, FBI, Lake County Sherriff, and the Chicago Police Department joined the search for Dexter and Curtis.

The Lake County marine unit began their search when they were notified on July 29, 2022, two days after the men vanished. The Coast Guard began its search on July 30, 2022, after being notified by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The search efforts for Dexter and Curtis were suspended on August 1, 2022.

"All marinas and inlets in Indiana and Illinois have been searched and there have been no signs of the boat or any signs of a crash site," Police Chief Jose Rivera wrote in a news release.

“I feel like they didn’t utilize all the resources that they have to get out there and actually search for my brother," Tatiana Herron told NBC5. “One of the Coast Guards did explain to me that it’s a possibility that it has sunk,”

Tatiana Herron told the Chicago Tribune that she only learned of the call her brother made for a private tow through a news article she found. Both Tatiana and Terrica Sain said they had a hard time filing missing person's reports on their brothers because they live out of state and had to find other people to file the reports for them.

30-foot Bayliner "Cindy Ann" Twitter

“We’re very dissatisfied,” Terrica told the Chicago Tribune. “These are two Black men that are lost out on the water. I honestly feel like if they were white men they would’ve done more. I hate to say that, but I feel that way. … After only looking for them for two days, they discontinued the search.”

Jerome Popiel, Incident Management and Preparedness Adviser at the Ninth Coast Guard District, told the Chicago Tribune that various considerations are made by the Coast Guard when they make "judgment call."

“Where (searches) go longer is when the water is really warm and you have a really big search area. ... Sometimes those go longer, like cases in the Gulf of Mexico or off of Miami, Florida. ... Up here with cooler water and southern Lake Michigan, which is confined by the states’ boundaries, (searches) typically don’t go that long,” Jerome Popiel told the Chicago Tribune.

“I know that wherever they are Dexter is taking care of Curtis and he’s making sure that he’s OK as well. And if something did happen — God forbid something did happen — my brother would have risked his own life to save Curtis’ because he knows that Curtis wouldn’t have been able to do anything for himself because the fact that he was, you know, in a wheelchair,” Terrica Sain told the Chicago Tribune. “My brother would have risked his own life to save Curtis.”

Curtis Herron is 5'7" and weighs 130 pounds. He is paralyzed from the waist down. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, black jeans, and red/white/blue Gucci shoes.

Dexter Sain is 6'0" and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the East Chicago Police Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.