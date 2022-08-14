Philadelphia Police Desperately Searching For Missing Mother And Her 6-Year-Old Son

Lavonne Faison (26) and Devion Faison (6) The Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing mother and her young son.

26-year-old Lavonne Faison and her 6-year-old son Devion are currently missing from the 16th District in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The mother and son were last seen at their home in the 500 block of North Natrona Street in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4:45 pm, Philadelphia Department reports. he pair has not been seen or heard from since then, and their family members are worried.

The city of Philadelphia has one of the highest crime rates in the country. According to Neighborhood Scout, Philadelphia's crime rate is 39 per one thousand residents. The Pew Charitable Trusts conducted a poll of Philadelphia residents. 70% of residents said crime, drugs, and public safety were major, important issues on the rise facing Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The loved ones of Lavonne and Devion have good reason to be worried. Authorities are concerned for the safety of Lavonne and Devion and the Philadelphia Police Department is seeking any information from the public on the whereabouts of the mother and son.

Lavonne Faison is 5'4" and weighs 120 pounds. The young mother was last seen wearing a brown dress with black dots and a black and gold wig.

Devion is 3'0" and weighs 60 pounds. It is unclear what the young boy was wearing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lavonne Faison and Devion Faison, please contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or please call 911.