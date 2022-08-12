Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The Night

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBoVg_0hEnpges00
Jaquilla Evonne ScalesThe Charley Project

Eureka Scales was a 14-year-old mother to two children. Because of her age, she asked her grandmother, Mattie Mitchell aka Big Mama, to take custody of her daughter, 4-year-old Jaquilla Evonne Scales. Eureka’s grandparents raised her after her mother died of sickle cell anemia when Eureka was 8 years old.

According to the Charley Project, Eureka, her two-year-old son, her daughter Jaquilla, two uncles, and grandmother Mattie lived in the same house at the 1600 block of North Volutsia Street in Wichita, Kansas.

On the night of September 3, 2001, the day before her first day of pre-school, Jaquilla asked Eureka if she could stay at the house of Eureka's aunt, who lived nearby. Eureka told Jaquilla to ask Big Mama, but Jaquilla said Big Mama was asleep. Eureka told Jaquilla she could go on over to the house.

Eureka then took her son next door, where his grandmother lived (remember, Big Mama is his GREAT- grandmother), and Eureka went to stay at the home of a friend on 13th and Grove. She stayed with the friend for two nights.

Big Mama made sure Jaquilla went to pre-school the next day, on September 4, 2001. Early in the morning, on September 5, 2001, the police went to the house Eureka stayed the night and asked her if she had Jaquilla or knew where she was. Eureka told them she thought Jaquilla was with Big Mama. But Big Mama, as it turned out, was the one who called 911 at 4:06 am the morning of September 5, 2001. She said that she woke up and one of her grandchildren was missing. Big Mama said she last saw Jaquilla at 9:30 pm, her bedtime, the night prior. Jaquilla was wearing a flowered nightshirt, as reported by KWCH.

Authorities began an investigation into the disappearance of Jaquilla. There were no signs of forced entry into the home. However, the back door of the house was broken and unable to lock. The family advised their dog, a chow named Bay Bay, did not bark during the night, even barked at them, and would have barked at a stranger.

“Who would just want to, just takes a child? Comes into my grandmother's back door and take her... for what? What did she do? What did I do? You know. I don't understand,” her mother, Eureka Scales told KAKE ABC.

Immediately after Jaquilla’s disappearance, the Kansas Department of Social Services conducted an investigation. The department advised the living conditions were a concern, as well as Jaquilla’s disappearance. They removed Jaquilla’s younger brother from their home. Eureka was able to gain custody of her son in 2004, three years later. Jaquilla has never been found. No suspects have been named in her disappearance, no arrests have been made and Jaquilla's story has received very little media coverage.

Jaquilla Evonne Scales was 3’0” and weighed 40 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4646 with any information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BID8M_0hEnpges00
Jaquilla Evonne ScalesThe Charley Project

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 29

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
41796 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Menlo Park, CA

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.

Read full story
164 comments

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.

Read full story
136 comments
Coleman, FL

No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She Vanished

Christine James was born on March 27 or March 28, 1968. Her parents, Lizzie Mae Williams and Freddie James had a total of six children. Christine attended Wildwood Middle School in Coleman, Florida. This little girl had a chaotic and traumatic childhood. Her mother, Lizzie Mae, was rumored to be addicted to drugs.

Read full story
14 comments
Philadelphia, PA

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.

Read full story
280 comments
Baltimore, MD

Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic Grandson

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Charles Davis left home for work around 2:00 pm. When he returned to his home in the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road. When he arrived, he discovered his 72-year-old wife, Marthann Davis, and their 4-year-old autistic grandson, Ashton, were gone. Her purse and phone were left behind, and there was still water running in the house.

Read full story
12 comments
Inglewood, CA

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home

27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.

Read full story
63 comments
Spring, TX

Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's Home

Troy Khoeler was a foster child. In 2019 he was adopted by a childless couple in Spring, Texas in Harris County. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Constable deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood subdivision at 5:20 am. Troy's adopted parents reported that the 7-year-old has been missing since 4:00 am.

Read full story
65 comments
San Jose, CA

This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never Returned

22-year-old Gina Marie Ellison was a petty officer in the naval reserves in San Jose, California. She was an accounting student at San Jose State University. Her husband, Andray Vance Nelson, was an information systems operator for the U.S. Air Force in Sunnyvale, California. The couple lived in the San Marino Apartments in San Jose.

Read full story
11 comments
Bridgeport, CT

Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up

Mary Corbin lived in the 80 block of Taylor Drive in the P.T. Barnum Housing Project in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Mary had a son and a 21-month-old daughter named Jovanna Stacey Crawford. Mary's grandmother and Jovanna's great-grandmother, Mary Moales, lived in a separate apartment in the housing project.

Read full story
125 comments

This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her Killer

When she was three years old, Silene Eaddy went to live with a foster family. When she turned five, Brenda McCoy and her husband adopted Silene, and Silene had two siblings, Eugene and Destiny. Silene, who family and friends call Erica, was active in the ROTC program and was interested in art, music, and writing. Silene was a well-dressed 15-year-old who always kept her hair done. While in high school, her adoptive father passed away due to a heart attack, and Silene began acting out. Silene was a student at Alston-Wilkes Youth Services School after being referred there from Dreher High School. Silene “oozed confidence” her neighbor, Yamilka Deliz told The State News.

Read full story
143 comments
Warner Robins, GA

Authorities Seeking Tips In Cold Case Disappearance Of Georgia Mother

On the evening of October 5, 1993, Bula Mae Robertson, known as Miss Bula, left her home at 219 Peachtree Circle in Warner Robins, Georgia. 37-year-old Bula was known to frequent the "Old Town" area of the city. Her 15-year-old daughter, Tamika, was home and expected her mother to return home, as usual. Bula never returned. Tamika has never seen or heard from her mother again. Tamika reported her mother missing to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Read full story
3 comments
Flora, IN

Someone Intentionally Set Their Home On Fire And Killed These Four Adorable Sisters

Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerrielle McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5.Twitter. Gaylin Rose and her beautiful little girls, Keyana (11), Keyara (9), Kerrielle (7), and Kionnie (5) lived at 103 East Columbia Street in Flora, Indiana. On November 21, 2016, the Flora Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:00 am. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the four girls trapped in the home and Gaylin inside trying to save them. Gaylin Rose did everything she could to save her girls. She had to be pulled from the house and Gaylin was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. She was hospitalized for several days.

Read full story
39 comments
Clark County, OH

I Told My Mother Her Boyfriend Assaulted Me And She Did Not Believe Me

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. When I was young, my mother and I moved a LOT. We would stay in apartments for a few months to a year and would have to move again. When I was about eight years old, my mother started dating a man named Clark. I liked Clark, not only because he was nice to me, but we only moved once after my mom and Clark became a couple. When I was a sophomore in high school, my mom worked the second shift at a hospital in Ohio, where we lived. I would come home from school and have the house to myself for a few hours each day. Clark usually got home around 7 pm, and my mom got home around 11 pm each night. This gave Clark and me about 4 hours in the house together. Most of the time, I would be in my room, and he would watch TV in the living room until my mom got home. Some nights we might order a pizza and watch a show together until I got tired or bored.

Read full story
35 comments
Birmingham, AL

Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham Man

Ramondus Jaterun "Ray-Jay" Robinson is an extremely loved man with a large, caring family in Birmingham, Alabama. Ray Jay is a popular figure in his community and known for being “well-dressed, well mannered, well-liked," his sister Angnetta Quinn said Al.Com reports. Angnetta is one of Ray Jay's five sisters.

Read full story
42 comments
Miami, FL

Florida Mother Dedicated To Helping The Homeless Is Missing In Miami

Justine Pierre is a devoted mother who enjoys servicing others less fortunate. She worked at the Camillus House, a community facility dedicated to helping the disadvantaged in the Overtown area of Miami, Florida. Justine was dedicated to serving the homeless in the community.

Read full story
34 comments
Decatur, GA

A Little Boy Remained Unidentified Since 1999 And Now His Mother Has Been Found And Charged With His Murder

William DeShawn HamiltonDeKalb County District Attorney's Office. On February 26, 1999, a cemetery employee was preparing for a funeral in Decatur, Georgia. The worker discovered the decomposing remains of a child. The body was in a wooded area near the intersection at Clifton Spring Church Road and Clifton Spring Road in DeKalb County. The little body was too decomposed for officials to determine a cause of death. They determined the unidentified boy was between 5 and 7 years old. He was deceased for three to six months before he was discovered. The little boy was wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, red denim jeans, and brown Timberland boots.

Read full story
18 comments
Memphis, TN

Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She Vanished

22-year-old Ricarda Tillman-Lockett was born on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. She spent her childhood in Sioux City, South Dakota, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee after she turned eighteen. Her mother describes Ricarda as "the life of the party," Uncovered reports. She is described as a loving and fun individual who could always make everyone laugh. Ricarda met and married Lou Lockett, and the couple had a son, Donell. In January 2007, Ricarda and Lou were involved in a domestic violence situation, and the police went to their house. Ricarda told the officers that Lou shoved and choked her, Action News 5 reports. Ricarda and their 11-month-old son moved out of the home and went to stay at a domestic violence shelter for abused women.

Read full story
63 comments
Kent, WA

She Called 911 Screaming For Help In 2009 And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Again

21-year-old Alyssa Angelique McLemore lived with her mother and her grandmother in Kent, Washington. Alyssa helped care for her mother, Gracie, who suffered from scleroderma, a skin-tightening disease. She had a 3-year-old daughter, Neveah, who lived with her father.

Read full story
88 comments
Everett, MA

Someone Robbed And Killed A Beautiful Dealership Employee When She Went To Purchase A Car

Charline Rosemond was an active 23-year-old living in Everett, Massachusetts, with her loving family. Charlene was a dedicated employee at a Toyota dealership, and she was interested in becoming a cosmetologist.

Read full story
248 comments
Columbus, OH

AEP Denies Ohio Claims After Forced Power Outage

The week of June 13 AEP Ohio cut the electrical power of tens of thousands of Ohio residents. The company claims this was done to preserve equipment needed after a strong line of storms hit Central Ohio. Central Ohio residents flooded social media with complaints of medical equipment power loss, food loss, lost wages, hotel expenses, and more. AEP directed customers to their claims portal for residents to file damage claims on their losses. The site required users to provide a detailed, itemized list of all expenses and proof of loss with a photograph.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy