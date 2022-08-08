Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic Grandson

Marthann Davis and Ashton Davis Twitter

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Charles Davis left home for work around 2:00 pm. When he returned to his home in the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road. When he arrived, he discovered his 72-year-old wife, Marthann Davis, and their 4-year-old autistic grandson, Ashton, were gone. Her purse and phone were left behind, and there was still water running in the house.

“Her phone is on the dining room table, along with her purse and all of her ID, so apparently she left with nothing but her car keys," her husband Charles Davis said, WMAR reports.

The camera footage from a neighbor shows the grandmother and grandson driving away from the home around 6:00 pm in Marthann's red Kia Soul with license plate number MD8CT2557. The pair stopped at a local Mcdonald's in Baltimore, but Marthann did not have her purse or money.

“They just said around 6:30 yesterday she at McDonald's on Cold Spring and Reisterstown Road,” her son Johnathan Davis said WMAR reports. “She realized she didn’t have her wallet and somebody paid for her.”

Austin's mother, Brittany Spratley, is concerned about them both.

“I'm worried because he's autistic. He takes medicine,” Brittany said WMAR reports. “He has multiple food allergies, EpiPens, asthma and I'm just worried about him.”

Authorities are concerned the disappearance of Marthann and Ashton may be related to some severe storms that passed through the area on Thursday.

“I think she maybe just forgot where she was going, got lost you know. I just want them home,” Marthann's son Johnathan Davis said, WMAR reports.

If you have any information, please contact Baltimore Missing Persons Detectives at 443-984-7385.