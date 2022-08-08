He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder Suspect Twitter

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.

Ashley suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and face. Police arrested a 34-year-old suspect, who is also the father of Ashley's children. Fox 29 reported the man is Ashley's boyfriend and lived with her just a few blocks from where the incident occurred. The couple also has a history of domestic violence.

“It’s sad, you know, this is horrible how women are treated,” Karyn Karriem, a neighbor of Lockhart’s, told Fox 29. “Their lives just mean nothing. Not only our children but our women. They care nothing about what’s happening to the women here.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by Lakeshia Lockhart:

"On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Ashley Lockhart was taken so tragic and sudden from her 6 beautiful daughters and family and loved ones. Ashley was an amazing Mother, a dedicated working Mother, and a devoted Mother. She loved all of her children and devoted her time energy and made sacrifices for them that they will forever remember.

As this is extremely difficult to process, and unimaginable to even begin to try and move forward, we the family would like to maintain the momentum for the girls. They are returning to school in a few short weeks, and their everyday essentials are important for us to make sure they aren’t lacking, as Ashley did.

The ages of all of the girls are 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, and 3 months. As a family, we will make sure that all “6 Charms” (as Ashley called her girls) stay together and that their Mothers life and legacy is one that they will remember. All proceeds will go towards costs and needs for the girls only."

Link to Go Fund Me:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/6-charms?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR05cFuNDzMRjp3jQbvibeWSXaVnyEOODeZ-RQMbIrFHum2YmXxNHUBMWK8&fs=e&s=cl