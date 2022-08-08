Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home

Ronnetta Faye Martian Twitter

27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.

Chantsee posted the following on her social media platform:

"My sister has been missing since Monday 8/1 her car was found in flames on Monday in Inglewood she was last seen in Rosamond Ca the last person she was with is not speaking but is seen on camera talking about his house and leave it open door please help me"

According to her family, the two men last seen with Ronnetta were captured on her home's Ring doorbell camera. The pair can be seen on the video carrying several items from Ronnetta's home, but there is no sign of Ronnetta during that time. The family said the pair are not speaking with them, cooperating, or providing any information on the whereabouts of Ronnetta.

Ronnetta Faye Martian is 5'3" and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple bonnet, grey sweatpants, a black tank top, and white Jordans.

Ronnetta has metal braces, a tattoo on her upper right chest "Gemini", a tattoo on her upper right arm "Trust No One", a tattoo on her upper right thigh/buttock of a large tiger, a tattoo on her right upper shoulder/back of "Zyaire" with "3/23/12", and a tattoo on her left hand of "Faeth,"

If you have any information, please contact the Martian family at 310-617-7843.