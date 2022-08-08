Inglewood, CA

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzVW4_0h94eeUd00
Ronnetta Faye MartianTwitter

27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.

Chantsee posted the following on her social media platform:

"My sister has been missing since Monday 8/1 her car was found in flames on Monday in Inglewood she was last seen in Rosamond Ca the last person she was with is not speaking but is seen on camera talking about his house and leave it open door please help me"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3BZs_0h94eeUd00
Ronnetta Faye Martian's CarTwitter

According to her family, the two men last seen with Ronnetta were captured on her home's Ring doorbell camera. The pair can be seen on the video carrying several items from Ronnetta's home, but there is no sign of Ronnetta during that time. The family said the pair are not speaking with them, cooperating, or providing any information on the whereabouts of Ronnetta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2Hlg_0h94eeUd00
Ronnetta Faye Martian SuspectsTwitter

Ronnetta Faye Martian is 5'3" and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple bonnet, grey sweatpants, a black tank top, and white Jordans.

Ronnetta has metal braces, a tattoo on her upper right chest "Gemini", a tattoo on her upper right arm "Trust No One", a tattoo on her upper right thigh/buttock of a large tiger, a tattoo on her right upper shoulder/back of "Zyaire" with "3/23/12", and a tattoo on her left hand of "Faeth,"

If you have any information, please contact the Martian family at 310-617-7843.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 58

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
41013 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Comments / 0

Community Policy