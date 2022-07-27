This Georgia Mother Vanished After A Phone Call In The Middle Of The Night

Sonya Tukes Twitter

22-year-old Sonya Tukes was a young lady described as a loving mother and hard worker. Sonya lived with her sister, Barbara, in Barbara's trailer in the heart of Tennille, Georgia. Sonya was only staying with Barbara temporarily. She and her boyfriend recently argued, and the couple broke up.

On the evening of May 9, 2004, Sonya got ready to lay down for the night and told her sister that she was going to bed.

“She was about to go to bed. She said she got to get ready for work, and I was like 'ok then.' She went in one room, and I went in my room,” Barbara told WMGT.

The following morning, Sonya was gone.

“I haven’t seen her since 6 o’clock that day,” her mother, Susan, told WMGT.

There were no signs of forced entry into the trailer, no note, and no indication of where Sonya could be.

“When they woke up that morning, she was gone and there’s no answers, there’s no clues,” Captain Trey Burgamy, an investigator with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, told WMGT. “There was no signs of forced entry to the residence. The back door was just open when they woke up the next morning."

Investigators discovered someone called Barbara's trailer that night. The call came from a pay phone at a gas station just outside of Tennille.

“My guess is when she got that phone call, she went out to talk, she was going to come back in, but never did come back in the house,” Barbara told WMGT.

Authorities went to interview Sonya's boyfriend. He hired an attorney and denied knowing any information about her disappearance.

“I felt like she had built the strength up to get ready to leave him and then that happened,” Barbara told WMGT.

“We searched. We did everything we possibly could. We took every lead, phone call, took everything we could at that time, and nothing ever surfaced,” Captain Trey Burgamy told WMGT.

Sonya Tukes has never been found. Sonya Tukes is 5'5" and weighed 178 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 552-4795.