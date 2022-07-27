Authorities Seeking Tips In Cold Case Disappearance Of Georgia Mother

Bula Mae Robertson The Charley Project

On the evening of October 5, 1993, Bula Mae Robertson, known as Miss Bula, left her home at 219 Peachtree Circle in Warner Robins, Georgia. 37-year-old Bula was known to frequent the "Old Town" area of the city. Her 15-year-old daughter, Tamika, was home and expected her mother to return home, as usual. Bula never returned. Tamika has never seen or heard from her mother again. Tamika reported her mother missing to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Erica Bell's mother was a friend of Bula Mae Robertson's.

“She was a good humble person. Go out of her way for you and everything. That’s why we didn’t understand what happened to her. Didn’t know anything. Like she just vanished," Erika Bell told WGXA.

Erica was thirteen years old when Bula vanished.

“She came to our house that night. It was late. I’ll never forget it. She came to our house that night. I’m not sure if she was looking for my mother or if she was looking for my brother. She came and knocked on our door. It was probably about 1:30 in the morning and the next day came along and Tamika, that’s her daughter, Tamika came out and was like ‘have you seen my momma?’ And I was like no. Then days and days went by and it was just like she’d vanished," Erica told WGXA.

There are no named suspects and no arrests have been made in the 30-year-old disappearance of Bula Mae Robertson.

Bula Mae Robertson is 5'4" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

There is an $8,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in her case.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.