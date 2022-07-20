Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham Man

Ramondus Robinson Twitter

Ramondus Jaterun "Ray-Jay" Robinson is an extremely loved man with a large, caring family in Birmingham, Alabama. Ray Jay is a popular figure in his community and known for being “well-dressed, well mannered, well-liked," his sister Angnetta Quinn said Al.Com reports. Angnetta is one of Ray Jay's five sisters.

On Wednesday, May 22, Ray Jay left the home he shares in the 3200 block of 31st Place North with his parents around 11:30 pm. He was driving his midnight blue 2014 Nissan Altima. He went to a nightclub in Birmingham called "The Money Spot" in the 600 block of Ninth Street North. Ray Jay left the club around 4:30 am on May 23, 2019, with two unidentified men. No one has seen or heard from Ray Jay since.

When Ray Jay failed to show up at his job at a debt acquisition firm in Homewood, Alabama, Thursday morning, his family flooded his phone with calls, but their calls went to voicemail.

“He was a no-call, no show and that’s not like him,’’ Angnetta said Al.com reports. “He’s very active on social media and did not post anything on Thursday.”

His family immediately sprang into action.

"We started our own search with his closest friends,’’ Angnetta said, Al.Com reports. “We called the hospitals, jails, the coroner, and we kept coming up at a dead end.”

The family reported Ray Jay missing to the Birmingham Police Department. Authorities located the 2014 Nissan Altima belonging to Ray Jay burned and abandoned at Vulcan Industries in Bessemer, Alabama. There was no sign of Ray Jay in or near the vehicle.

"I speak of my brother as if he is still here. Until we know different, we're still going to speak existence into his life. We'll continue to speak that existence," Angnetta told WBMA.

There have been no suspects publicly named in the disappearance of Ray Jay Robinson and no arrests have been made.

Ramondus Jaterun "Ray Jay" Robinson is 5'8"-5'11" and weighed 210 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-328-9311.