I Didn’t Tell My Friend That Her Husband Sent Me An Explicit Text And She Ended Our Friendship

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed.

My friend Jackie told me about a friendship she had with another woman named Natasha. The friendship between the two ended when Natasha's husband sent Jackie an explicit photo.

I worked with a woman who I quickly developed a friendship with. Her name was Natasha, and we shared many common interests. We worked together at a call center in Columbus, Ohio. Natasha was married, and we started spending time together outside of work, which blended our families. Although I was single, we would hang out on Holidays and her husband, Mac, was always receptive to my dates or male friends who hung out with us.

One day, I was at home, taking a nap on my living room couch. I was awakened by a text message on my cell phone. The text was from Mac. When I opened the text message, there was a picture of some male private parts. I immediately text him back and said, "All of you guys sending these (explicit) pics, I'm going to start a page exposing you all."

I was half asleep. I laid back down and thought, "these guys are so nasty."

The following day, I was at work in the call center, sitting at my desk, on a call with a customer. Natasha walked into the call center and aggressively pushed my chair up to my desk. I turned around and looked at her in shock. She had an angry expression, and I signaled for her to wait until I got off my call. Once I got off the phone, I asked Natasha what did she think she was doing? Natasha confronted me and said she saw the text messages between Mac and me.

"Are you sleeping with my husband?" Natasha asked me.

"First of all, don't ever push me like that again, and you should know me better than that," I exclaimed. "No, I would never do that, and he is the one who sent me a picture. Maybe if you treated him right this wouldn't be happening."

Everyone in our area of the call center looked at us in shock. I could hear the gasps and whispers as we stood there facing each other.

"Wow," Natasha said. "You were supposed to be my friend. I don't care WHAT he sent or said. You should have told me. Right away. I think you're both lying."

Natasha was hurt and angry. She felt betrayed. I didn't care what she thought at that point. I felt like she should have never confronted me this way. How dare she think I want her man?

When I shared the story with my other girlfriends, only one agreed with me. My friends said that I'm wrong. My friend Mya said that she would have done the same thing. She said that I should have immediately blocked Mac, never responded, and called Natasha.

She said, "What did you expect Natasha to think after finding the messages, and YOU didn't call her?"

"I expected her to come to work and let me tell her what happened. She never gave me a chance," I said.

"My next question is why does her husband have your phone number?" Mya asked me.

I explained that we were all friends, and he must have gotten it from Natasha's phone or something.

"Why didn't you call her? Why did you casually respond to his explicit text? I would have been in shock if one of my friend's husbands sent something like that to my phone. I would have blocked him and called my friend. There's s girl code. A friend code. And you broke it."

I tried to explain to Mya that I was half asleep and just not thinking clearly, but she still disagreed with my decision to wait until Natasha arrived at work to tell her.

"Well, I wanted to stay friends and I tried to explain to her what happened. She is the one who quit hanging with me. And I'm still cool with Mac," I said.

"Wait a minute. You still talk to her husband, but not to her? After he sent you the picture?" Mya asked.

"Well, yeah. He messes with this other girl I know. He sells stuff so I'm not missing a good deal because her man is a cheater. See, she would have acted right, she would know who her man is really messing with."

Mya just looked at me with her mouth open for a long 30 seconds or more.

"Jackie, I love you. But do you hear yourself right now? You sound ridiculous, like a traitor and a horrible friend. I can't believe you think this is okay and I have to be honest. I wonder if there is a LOT more to this story. So, you know for a fact he's a liar and a cheater and stayed friends with him over your girlfriend he attempted to cheat with you on? And now, you are friends with not only him but his side chick, too? Very, very, very messy."

Since Natasha ended our friendship and I shared this story with my friends, they have started to distance themselves from me. Especially my married friends. Now, I feel like being honest with my girlfriends about the situation with Natasha has cost me some close friendships. I know that everyone thinks I'm wrong, but I don't get it. What about the trust she was supposed to have for me? I was half asleep when Mac sent that text. I was not thinking clearly, and she should have known I would not betray her and cheat with her husband.