Florida Mother Dedicated To Helping The Homeless Is Missing In Miami

Justine Pierre is a devoted mother who enjoys servicing others less fortunate. She worked at the Camillus House, a community facility dedicated to helping the disadvantaged in the Overtown area of Miami, Florida. Justine was dedicated to serving the homeless in the community.

On November 5, 2017, 34-year-old Justine left her home in the 11800 block of NE 14th Avenue in Miami. She took her cellphone with her but left behind her purse and wallet. Justine left home on foot. She has never been seen or heard from again.

"Lock the door," were the last words Justine said to her then 12-year-old son, Ricky.

"I think somebody kidnapped her," Pierre's sister Solange Stvil told NBC Miami. "We love Justine. We need Justine back – her two little kids. We need her back.”

"I miss her very much. I'm actually very worried," her son Ricky told NBC Miami. "Heartbreaking – that's how I describe it."

Ricky told NBC Miami that his little sister keeps asking "'Where is mommy?'"

The following post was placed on Reddit by a co-worker of Justine's:

"I knew Justine Pierre as a wonderful co-worker at a clinic for the disadvantaged in Overtown Miami. She had approached me about a possible unplanned pregnancy before I left. Miami Dade police released nothing. She was kind and I didn't know of any drug or other troubled involvement...other than her unplanned pregnancy. Only a few of us knew at work. She had two children at home that she loved dearly."

Authorities have not publicly named a suspect in her case and no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

Justine Pierre is 5'8" and weighed 190 pounds when vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.