Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She Vanished

22-year-old Ricarda Tillman-Lockett was born on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. She spent her childhood in Sioux City, South Dakota, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee after she turned eighteen. Her mother describes Ricarda as "the life of the party," Uncovered reports. She is described as a loving and fun individual who could always make everyone laugh. Ricarda met and married Lou Lockett, and the couple had a son, Donell. In January 2007, Ricarda and Lou were involved in a domestic violence situation, and the police went to their house. Ricarda told the officers that Lou shoved and choked her, Action News 5 reports. Ricarda and their 11-month-old son moved out of the home and went to stay at a domestic violence shelter for abused women.

On February 19, 2007, Lou picked Ricarda up from her job at Jillian's, a Memphis restaurant, around 10:00 am. She left her purse, cellphone, wallet, and other personal belongings in Jillian's. Co-workers expected Ricarda to return, but she never did. She failed to pick her son up from her aunt's house the same evening. Ricarda has never been seen or heard from again.

"Someone on the job, one of the cooks or workers, saw her getting in the car with him," her aunt Richenda told Action News 5. "And that was it."

On February 26, Ricarda's boss at Jillian's reported her missing to the police.

Authorities interviewed Lou, who told them he dropped Ricarda off at their home around 5:00 pm on February 19, 2007, Action News 5 reports.

"Ah, she was coming here to get her clothes and leave the baby's clothes here," Jou told Action News 5.

He said he went to a friend's house to work on an automobile and spent the night at his mother's house. He said Ricarda had been staying at the shelter. Lou told authorities he had no idea she was missing until the babysitter called the following day, Action News 5 reports. The shelter employees told authorities they never saw Ricarda at the facility that evening.

Her father, Lester Tillman, came from Iowa to help search for Ricarda. He believes Lou Lockett is involved in her disappearance.

"He was super jealous of my daughter, and a jealous person is apt to do anything," Lester told Action News 5.

In 2006, Lou Lockett wrote a book that details theories on how to bury a body so that discovery is impossible. The book provides instructions on how to dissolve human bones with acid. The book's title is "If M was O and B."

"It's about killing women. There's places in here where they bury them, and nobody can find them," Ricarda's aunt, Richenda Pritchard told Action News 5.

"That book is very demeaning and immoral towards women," Lester told Action News 5.

Lou Lockett continues to profess his innocence in the disappearance of Ricarda.

"I know deep in my heart that I didn't kill her," Lou Locket told Action News 5. "If they are not looking for the truth I won't want to deal with them. If they are looking then I can try to help them. I can take a lie detector test, I can try to do whatever to give them some type of comfort."

Judge Curtis Pearson signed a protective custody order against Lou for their son Donnell after the disappearance of Ricarda. The judge stated Lou was a "risk to the child's safety," and that family members and a Collierville police officer stated the father had, "been acting very strange."

The order states "The father has been heard stating the mother is dead, but the mother has yet to be located."

Ricarda's aunt, Richenda, was given custody of Donnell, but when he was eight months old, Lou regained custody, and the family has not seen or heard from him or Donnell since.

"My beautiful niece, she just wanted to have a family and do right," Richenda told Action News 5. "I wish he would just tell because she was with him last. I wish he would just tell us."

Ricarda Tillman-Lockett is 5'2" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-373-3883.