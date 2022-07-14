Houma, LA

Louisiana Mother Lied And Told Authorities Her Missing 2-Year-Old Son Was Abducted

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3Gjs_0ggADWAi00
Ezekiel HarryTwitter

2-year-old Ezekiel Harry was a student at Lots-O-Tots daycare center in Houma, Louisiana. When he first started daycare, Ezekiel was reserved and shy. Before anyone knew it, Ezekiel was entertaining the class with his dance moves.

“He was bubbly, he laughed a lot,” his teacher Tammy Gibbens told WAFB. “Never cried. Even if he fell, he would get up and get back to what he was doing. Never had time out or never had to talk to him. He was just happy.”

Ezekiel lived with his mother, 28-year-old Maya Jones, and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson. On July 12, 2022, Maya Jones showed up at her neighbor's home, banging on the front door. She said she needed to use the phone to call 911 because her son had been abducted, WAFB reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qhyg9_0ggADWAi00
28-Year-Old Maya Jones & 37-Year-Old Jermaine RobinsonTwitter

“At first she was anxious, I thought maybe she was in shock. But I was anxious too. I was about ready to have a panic attack,” the unidentified neighbor told FOX 8. “I’m heartbroken. I’m devastated that she would come into my home and do this, and not speak the truth. She knew the truth the whole time.”

When authorities arrived, Maya told them someone had abducted little Ezekiel while they were walking along Bayou Terrebonne with her three other children. Authorities questioned Maya, and her story began to unravel. Investigators went to Daspit Street in West Houma and located Ezekiel, deceased, in a trash can.

Neighbors told FOX 8 there was a "history of abuse happening within the home."

“I started getting really scared because the screaming would last nights on end,” neighbor Sara Plaisance told FOX 8. “All you would hear is him (Jermaine Robinson) screaming and yelling. You can hear it inside my house, to the point that I had to move my daughter out of her room. Her room is in the upstairs corner of my house, and it was so bad that she couldn’t sleep at night.”

A few weeks ago, Sara called the police because there was a disturbing fight in the house because one of the children broke Jermaine Robinson's phone.

“I could hear him screaming and yelling and saying, ‘get off the floor.’ And he kept screaming it over and over for 30 minutes,” Sara told FOX 8. “I was shaking, I was crying, I said ‘please get out here before he kills somebody.' Nothing was ever done. They left, and for the past two weeks, it’s been quiet around the house. I thought things were getting better, but I guess they were just keeping things on the quiet.”

Neighbors reported the abuse to the Department Of Child and Family Services, but DCFS will not comment if they received any reports or followed up on them.

“DCFS cannot comment on, or even acknowledge the existence of, a potential investigation of abuse or neglect involving a child,” a DCFS spokesperson told FOX 8. “If there is an investigation, state laws make the entire process – from report to investigation to outcome – confidential.”

Rebecca Toups is the owner of Lots-O-Tots. The daycare center is raising money to assist Ezekiel's father and family after their tragic loss.

“I talked to a few parents that wanted information, and we cried together, cause it’s hard for the parents as well. You know, he was their friend. He was everybody’s friend,” Rebecca told FOX 8. “There’s no words to describe how everybody’s feeling right now. We would have never suspected it, I never suspected anything.”

