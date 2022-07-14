Someone Robbed And Killed A Beautiful Dealership Employee When She Went To Purchase A Car

Charline Rosemond Uncovered

Charline Rosemond was an active 23-year-old living in Everett, Massachusetts, with her loving family. Charlene was a dedicated employee at a Toyota dealership, and she was interested in becoming a cosmetologist.

On the morning of April 6, 2009, Charline was having car trouble, so she borrowed her father's car. She promised to return home with the vehicle later that evening. Charline told her mother that a friend offered to sell her a discounted Lexus, Uncovered reports. Charline saved $4,000 to purchase a car and planned to look at the vehicle. She left with the $4,000 and told her mother she would return. Charline never returned. This behavior was uncharacteristic of Charline. Her family knew she would never break her promise to return her father's vehicle, Uncovered reports..

Her sister, Roserlie, called Charline's phone multiple times, only to receive her voicemail. She called her friends, but no one knew where she was or spoke with Charline. When Charline failed to arrive for her 7:00 am shift at the Toyota dealership, her family knew something was wrong, Uncovered reports.

On April 7, 2009, Roserlie, who was eight months pregnant, and her father went to the Somerville Police Department to file a missing person report on Charline. Authorities told the family they had to wait 48 hours before filing a report, Uncovered reports. Officials accepted the report on April 8, 2009.

On April 13, 2009, the family received devastating news. Authorities located the body of Charline. She was found in the driver's seat of her father's 2001 grey Honda Civic in the alley behind the Mid Night Convenience store in Union Square in Somerville. Charline had been shot once in the head. The $4,000 she left home with was not found. Investigators believe there was an individual in the passenger seat and the shooter was in the back seat of the car.

"Charline didn't deserve to be killed, " Roserlie told Bob Ward of News 25 Boston. "She didn't deserve to be robbed. She didn't deserve any of it."

On May 3, 2009, authorities arrested 21-year-old Dokens Joseph on two counts of perjury for providing false information in Charline's case. He was held on a $100,000 cash bond.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Charline Rosemond.

If you have any information, please contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600.