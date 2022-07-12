Retired Detroit Police Officer Missing After Neighbor Steals Guns And Vehicle

Stefon Hodo Detroit Police Department

41-year-old Stefon Hodo is a retired Detroit police officer who served on the force from 2005 to 2013. Stefon never had any disciplinary actions or a history of trouble during his time with the department.

On June 30, 2022, Detroit police responded to two shootings in the 1500 block of Ferguson near the Southfield Freeway and Fenkell. The first incident occurred at 11:15 am. Officers were called again at 2:30 pm for a second shooting at the same location. One resident captured the incident on cell phone video footage taken through the miniblinds of the home. The suspect was seen in the video outside, randomly firing at the Detroit home. He was then captured on video dancing in the street and twirling the weapon.

Michigan State Troopers, Wayne County Sheriffs, and Detroit police officers located the 29-year-old suspect near Schaefer Highway and arrested him around 11:00 pm. Authorities discovered the suspect had stolen the gun and vehicle he used in the assault from retired Detroit police officer Stefon Hodo.

"The vehicle and weapons were then used in the shooting," the Detroit Police Department released in a statement to the public.

Retired officer Stefon Hodo lives next door to the suspect. Stefon and the suspect are neighbors who allegedly had a dispute within the last few weeks. Authorities recovered the weapons and the vehicle of Stefon Hodo from the suspect, and investigators are concerned for his safety.

“It’s our understanding and belief this person may have had some interaction with the missing officer, and his life could be in danger,” Detroit Police Department Chief James White said in a press statement.

A search warrant was conducted at the home of Stefon Hodo. Authorities stated in a press release that it looked like a struggle occurred in the home.

“The department is concerned for Hodo’s well-being, and asks anyone with information about where he is to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers,” the Detroit Police Department released in a press statement.

If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.