Effingham, SC

Family Pleading For Return Of Missing South Carolina Woman

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Sylvia Ann BrooksFacebook

63-year-old Sylvia Ann Brooks lives in Effingham, South Carolina. The Florence County resident suffers from several health-related issues including autism, diabetes, and hypertension. She comes from a loving family, and they take care of Sylvia. On June 19, 2022, Sylvia left her home at 4027 Cherry Johnson Road in the Savannah Grove area in the early morning. Investigators believe Sylvia walked away on foot. Sylvia has never been seen or heard from again.

“For her to just walk off like this, this is not Sylvia. This is not her. Because she wouldn’t do this. She might have walked around in the yard. But, just to walk off like this, and don’t tell anybody. Anything. That’s not her," her cousin, Peggy Cooks, told WPDE.

Her family has posted flyers, searched the area, posted on social media, and spoken with the local news media. They desperately want to find Sylvia.

“She needs insulin. She has high blood pressure. She has asthma. And all of that is. And it’s just bothering us to know that she doesn’t have these medications on her," Peggy told WPDE.

Authorities have searched Cherry Johnson Road, Oliver Road, Alligator Road, and the Savannah Grove area, hoping to locate Sylvia.

“We are not ruling anything out. We are considering all the possibilities. But, mainly we are hoping to locate Ms. Brooks alive and well," Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office told WPDE.

The family of Sylvia Ann Brooks is suffering without her.

“It brings about desperation. You know, we know that you know she had medical issues. And she is a person who needed people to help her. And, you know the family was always there to assist her and so, to not have her around. And not to be able to help her this long. It just brings about a feeling of desperation that This is not good. It is getting worse than it was before found her. If we had found her sooner, even then if it was like four or five days, that would be bad. Now that it’s gone on longer like 10 days," her sister Karen Brooks told WPDE.

Sylvia Ann Brooks is 5'5" and weighs 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121.

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

