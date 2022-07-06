His Father Said He Took His Son Sailing With Some Friends But He Never Returned

Adagio Talifero The Charley Project

In 2001, Gerald "Storm" Talifero and his wife Jinjee started a raw vegan blog, "The Garden Diet." The couple had five children, Raven, Jome, Shale, Adagio, and Yarrow. In 2012, the couple was sued by several investors, some of whom lost their life savings. The couple lost $900,000 of the invested money.

In 2013, after 20 years of marriage, Gerald and Jinjee separated. Jinjee and two daughters moved to Vancouver, Canada. Jinjee and all the children, except Adagio, gave up the raw vegan lifestyle. Storm and Adagio moved to a co-operative organic farm in Camptonville, California. The father and son lived there with several other people. On May 28, 2018, Jinjee spoke with 14-year-old Adagio, who told her he and his father might go sailing at some point, according to an interview with Shawndrea Thomas.

On June 4, 2018, Jinjee had surgery for a brain tumor. She was at home recovering when she received a text message from a family friend. The friend asked if Jinjee had spoken with the father and son, Shawndrea Thomas reports. Jinjee called family and friends, and no one had seen the pair. She discovered Storm purchased 2 tickets for himself and Adagio from Hawaii to Los Angeles. They were supposed to use the tickets on September 1, 2018, but the tickets were never used. Jinjee filed two missing person reports.

Adagio Talifero The Charley Project

Witnesses at the co-operative farm in Camptonville told authorities the last time anyone saw Adagio on the property was on June 1 or June 2, 2018. Investigators discovered between June 1, 2018, and June 7, 2018, several people saw Storm, but not Adagio. People thought this was unusual because Storm always had Adagio with him. When asked where Adagio was, Storm told everyone they made some new friends, Jinjee told Shawndrea Thomas. He said Adagio was on a boat with his friends. Storm gave away several of his valuables. That week, Gerald booked hotel rooms for two in Fraser Park and Santa Barbara. On June 6, 2018, Storm uploaded a video to Youtube from his hotel room, but Adagio was not in the video. He sent $700 to a female friend at the Camptonville farm on the same day. On June 7, 2018, Storm met with his older son, Jome. He told Jome he planned to go to Hawaii on a 30-foot boat with adagio and some friends. He told Jome that Adagio was on the boat docked at Goleta Beach with the friends, Jinjee told Shawndrea Thomas. Jome dropped his father off at Goleta Beach in Goleta, California, and went to work. He never got the name of the boat, saw the alleged boat, or the name of the friends that Storm said they were sailing with. The Coast Guard was never able to find the sailing plans filed for a boat out of Goleta Beach matching the trip Storm planned.

On July 24 and July 26, 2018, the remains of a man were found. The remains were eventually identified through DNA to be Gerald "Storm" Talifero.

Gerald "Storm" Talifero State of California Attorney General

Adagio Talifero has never been found.

Adagio Talifero is 5'4"-5'7" and weighed 100-120 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4100.

Link to Jinjee Garrick's interview with Shawndrea Thomas: https://www.facebook.com/ShawndreaThomasNews/videos/1405022293000020/