Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen Again

21-year-old Brandon Darquice Anderson lives in Battle Creek, Michigan, and is the father of a daughter. On June 20, 2005, Brandon Anderson was the passenger in a Ford Taurus traveling on I-94. The Taurus collided with two other vehicles near Galesburg exit 88. Brandon and the driver left the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver was apprehended nearby and taken into custody. Brandon jumped over a fence and ran into the wooded area of a property on the Fort Custer Training Center. He has never been seen or heard from again.

Felicia Watkins is Brandon's mother. She believes her son fled due to fear of arrest for a misdemeanor warrant. Brandon's daughter was just an infant when her father vanished.

"I knew he would not leave that baby," Felicia told the Battle Creek Enquirer. "He was so excited. I just want to know. He doesn't deserve to be forgotten. Somebody knows something."

In 2016, students from Olivet College conducted their search for Brandon.

"The family never heard from him, and he has to be here somewhere,” Professor Phil Reed told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

For years, reports indicated that Brandon was seen running north into Fort Custer. The Olivet College research students discovered a statement from a Michigan State Trooper who said he saw someone running south, the Batte Creek Enquirer reports.

"It is just hard," Felicia told the Battle Creek Enquirer. "It's like reliving it over again, but I am very pleased and I am very grateful. I have welcomed that someone took an interest in trying to find out what happened to him."

The students searched wooded areas between the north and south, but no evidence of the disappearance of Brandon Anderson has ever been found.

"He is still missing and his mom still cares," she told the Enquirer earlier this summer. "I want to know where my son is. I want some answers"

Brandon Darquice Anderson is 6'1" and weighed 180 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3363.