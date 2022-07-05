Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her Son

Malcolm Myers The AWARE Foundation

31-year-old Malcolm Myers is a loving father and family man. On April 10, 2022, Malcolm left his home on Pasadena Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. It was a typical day, and there was nothing unusual about his departure. He drove away in his vehicle. Malcolm has never been seen or heard from again. His mother, Stephanie Myers, is completely heartbroken.

“Last words Malcolm said to me was, ‘See you later ma, I love you,’ I love you too Malcolm, wherever you are. Please God, help us find my baby,” his mother, Stephanie Myers, told WKBN.

Malcolm's family reported him missing and began searching for him themselves. About one week after he disappeared, his car was found outside an abandoned home at 412 Cleveland Street with the license plates ripped off.

His family fears the worst. His mother is concerned about the level of violence in the community. She stays in consistent contact with her children and family members to make sure they are safe.

“He knows I worry about him, and he knows him being a young black man in these streets I’m always worried about him. I always want to know where he’s at or at least have someone know where he’s at. I just want my son. Just give me back my baby,” his mother Stephanie said, reports WYTV.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location of Malcolm Myers.

Malcolm Myers is 5'11" and weighed 200 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.