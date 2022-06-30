Virginia Authorities Called Off The Search For Missing Woman In 2017 Who Has Never Been Found

Delecia Waddy The Charley Project

On March 9, 2017, Delecia Waddy went to the Kings Dominion Camp Wilderness Campground in the 10000 block of Kings Dominion Boulevard in Doswell, Virginia. 24-year-old Delecia attempted to bargain for a space on the campground but failed to secure a spot. The same day, Delecia created a post on her Facebook page that read: "Its never too late to do the right thing. Don't get discouraged. (Speaking to myself also)."

According to WTVR, Delecia was seen at the Newbridge Village Apartments in the 300 block of Newbridge Road in Henrico, Virginia. Surveillance video shows her at the apartments before she got into her SUV and pulled off.

On March 10, 2017, authorities located a silver Ford Explorer near the campground. Inside the vehicle, they found a cellphone, purse, wallet, driver's license, and more belonging to Delecia Waddy. More of her personal belongings were located behind Meadow Event Park, near her abandoned vehicle.

A massive search was launched for Delecia. Witnesses said they saw her walking in a field in Caroline County, Virginia along Route 30. Tracking dogs followed her scent to a home in Caroline, Virginia, the Charley Project reports. On March 12, 2017, an acquaintance sighted Delecia on Fendell Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The acquaintance had no idea Delecia was "missing."

"Two individuals, who saw her around 3 p.m. yesterday, and that is who recorded the video. She did not need any assistance and did not seek any additional help at that point," Chris Stem, an investigator with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, told NBC 12 in 2017. Authorities called off the search for Delecia, stating they do not believe she is in danger.

Her social media accounts have not been accessed, the money in her bank accounts was not accessed, and Delecia has made zero contact with any family or friends. Her family said she has never gone this long without contacting them, and this behavior is "bizarre" and uncharacteristic of Delecia, the Charley Project reports.

Delecia Waddy is 5'1" and weighed 145 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.