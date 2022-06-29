Missing Dallas Mother Vanished Two Days After She Filed For Divorce From "Ill-Tempered" Husband

Sharon Eugenia Davis The Charley Project

Sharon Eugenia Davis was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles by her mother. She graduated from California State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration. Sharon enjoyed drawing, listening to jazz, and going to the theater. Her relatives describe Sharon as a quiet person who is shy in nature, the Charley Project reports. While living in Los Angeles in 1980, she met Ron Davis. Ron was divorced, with children, and moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. The pair were married, moved to Dallas, Texas, and had children, Autumn and Ronnie. Sharon worked as an accountant but later joined Ron as a code enforcement officer with the city of Dallas. Sharon eventually moved on to pursue a career as a teacher.

According to the Charley Project, Ron was "controlling and ill-tempered." In 1985, Sharon left Ron, withdrew money from their account, planned to file for divorce, and made plans to take their children to Los Angeles, the Charley Project reports. She changed her mind and returned to Ron shortly after.

In the 1990s, Ron emerged as a community and political activist. He was elected to the executive board of the Dallas NAACP (National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People). In 1992, the City of Dallas denied Ron a promotion. Six weeks later, he claimed he was mugged outside his Dallas Rochester Park office. He said the incident left him "psychologically impaired," the Charley Project reports. Ron filed a disability lawsuit against the city and was awarded five years' back pay in 1997. In 1999 he was suspended by the NAACP for multiple election complaints. Ron owned the Dallas Economic Development Corporation, a non-profit and tax-exempt organization that provided housing and resources to low-income Dallas residents. He named different family members as group officials, including Sharon.

On June 11, 2001, Sharon filed for divorce from Ron. Her attorney obtained a temporary restraining order against Ron but advised Sharon not to move out of their home in the 1900 block of Elderleaf Drive in Dallas, since she was seeking ownership of the property, the Charley Project reports. The restraining order barred any activity on their joint financial accounts. Ron had demanded Sharon give him her $30,000 retirement account, and she refused. She said Ron tried to gain control of more than half of their family assets and "committed fraud on the community," the Charley Project reports. Sharon told her relatives Ron threatened her after she filed for the divorce. Their daughter, Autumn, agreed to stay close to her mother during the process. On June 12, 2001, Sharon asked Autumn to move a vehicle in the driveway because Ron had an early morning meeting. When Autumn awoke on June 13, 2001, at about 6:30 am, her father was gone, which was unusual, the Charley Project reports. Sharon dropped Autumn off at the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Park and Ride between 7:00 am and 7:30 am, about two miles from their house. Sharon was scheduled to attend a training session at Stemmons Elementary. She never arrived. Sharon has never been seen or heard from again.

Sharon's college-aged children asked their father to report their mother missing on the evening of June 13, 2001, the Charley Project reports. He refused to contact the authorities until the following day, was uncooperative in the investigation, and discouraged the media from reporting her story.

On June 18, 2001, Sharon's green 1998 Mercury Villager was found abandoned in the parking lot of a Bally Total Fitness near the Southwest Mall in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. The vehicle was less than one mile from her home with a broken window. The van had been wiped clean of any fingerprints. Sharon was a member of the same gym, but their records indicated her last visit was the first week of June 2001.

The whole case is curious," Sergeant Brenda Nichols of the Dallas Police Department missing persons squad told the Dallas Observer. "We've had a lot of people ask us if he [Ron Davis] is a suspect. This is a missing person case. There are no suspects at this time. We don't have any criminal evidence, although we fear foul play has occurred. Right now, Mr. Davis is a witness. An uncooperative witness."

Ron refused to speak with authorities until three weeks after Sharon disappeared. He eventually told investigators that Sharon took between $10,000 and $25,000 from their house before she vanished. Detectives asked Ron to show them where the cash had been hidden.

"He told us that was none of our business," Sergeant Brenda Nichols told the Dallas Observer. "His attorney has told us basically he doesn't have to. He didn't appear to want to be cooperative. Having an uncooperative witness in a missing person case makes that investigation all the more difficult."

Ron continued to provide multiple versions of what happened to Sharon. He said she experienced a psychotic episode, she left with drug dealers, and more, the Charley Project reports.

"He's trying to portray her to be a nut or something, and it's not working for me. I don't know if other people are buying it," Autumn told the Dallas Observer.

In 2001, their son, Ronnie, demanded Ron tell him about his mother's case.

"He was saying stuff like, 'Well, your mom went away.' You know, just left. I wasn't buying that," Ronnie told the Dallas Observer.

Ronnie told his father how he felt.

"I was saying, 'Well, it's a shame that my mom has come up missing and she actually beat you in life. You always run around acting like you're a bigwig or something, and she did beat you. It's a shame that she's not here to see it.'...He doesn't like being belittled," Ronnie told the Dallas Observer.

Ron walked to the back of the house to a dimly lit library. Ronnie switched on the light and saw his father reaching for a holstered gun.

"You talk a good game," Ronnie told the Dallas Observer his father said, "You're not afraid to die."

Ronnie ran out of the house. He got to his car and remembered his cell phone was in the house.

"He's peeking out the door, and I'm yelling, 'Put the gun down; put the gun down,'" Ronnie told the Dallas Observer.

Ron opened the door and the two exchanged heated words as the neighbors watched. He said Ron attacked him and threatened him, but a jury declined to indict Ron on felony assault charges. Their children no longer speak to Ron or associate with him.

Sharon Eugenia Davis is 5'2" and weighed 118-130 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-670-5389.