Chicago Son Pleading For The Return Of His Missing Pregnant Mother

Cheretha Morrison

38-year-old Cheretha Morrison is a mother of two living in the Englewood neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago. The loving and dedicated mother was three months pregnant with her third child. On February 26, 2021, Cheretha dropped her daughter off at Earle Elementary School in the 2000 block of West 62nd Street. Cheretha was supposed to meet with her son in the morning hours of the same day. He tried multiple times to reach his mom by cellphone, but she never answered any of his calls.

“Her phone just went to voicemail,” her son told NBC 5 Chicago.

The same afternoon, Cheretha failed to pick her 4-year-old daughter up from school. Her family knew something was wrong.

“My momma wouldn’t leave my sister,” her son told NBC 5 Chicago.

Her family drove to her house, but there was no sign of pregnant Cheretha.

“I drove over there she wasn't there the doors were open,” her son told NBC 5 Chicago.

Cheretha was last seen driving her vehicle in the 6900 block of South Troop Street on February 26, 2021. On March 1, 2021, authorities found Cheretha's silver 2016 Porsche Cayenne SUV parked in a tow zone near Birchwood and Winchester Avenue in the 7400 block of North Winchester Avenue. The vehicle was found about 20 miles from her home. Her family has searched the city of Chicago for Cheretha, including the Rogers Park neighborhood where her vehicle was located.

“Just find my mom please,” her son pleaded with the public to NBC 5 Chicago.

Cheretha Morrison is 4'11" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.