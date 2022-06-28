Florida Teen Girl Missing After Using An Adult "Sugar Daddy" Website

Sophie Elizabeth Reeder The Charley Project

15-year-old Sophie Reeder is the typical teen girl living in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Her parents, Nicole Twist and Patrick Reeder were divorced, and Sophie lived with her father, Patrick. On May 20, 2017, Sophie was at their home in the 1300 block of Citrus Isle with her father. Around 11:00 pm, Patrick told Sophie it was time to go to bed. When he woke up the following morning, Sophie was gone. Her bag with $300 cash was left behind, as well as other personal belongings.

"I went into her room. I saw a candle burning and her computer on her bed, but she wasn't in her bedroom," Patrick said, reports In Pursuit.

Patrick initially thought Sophie went to stay with her mother. When he realized he was wrong, he contacted the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department. Patrick reported his daughter missing on May 22, 2017. Investigators discovered surveillance footage of Sophie walking along West Davie Boulevard with headphones on. Her cellphone records last placed her near Southwest 11th Court and Southwest 18th Avenue. Her cell records indicated that the phone stayed in that area until about 9:00 am the same morning. Authorities believe the phone possibly died, reports In Pursuit. Sophie Reeder has not been seen or heard from since.

After her disappearance, Sophie's parents and the investigators discovered some distressful information about her. Sophie went to school virtually and frequented "sugar daddy" websites that connected her to older men, Ft. Lauderdale Police said, reports In Pursuit. This behavior was something Sophie's parents, Nicole and Patrick, were oblivious to.

"When I went through her room, I saw things like stockings and garter belts, booze, drugs," Sophie's mother, Nicole Twist, said reports In Pursuit. "I'm just surprised that she would even think about bringing that to my house. She picked the wrong crowd to hang out with, and I totally believe social media and being on the computer and talking to the wrong people led to her disappearance."

Authorities believe because Sophie spent much of her time on her computer, she was "extremely vulnerable," according to the Missing Pieces Network.

"The grim reality is she could be in a very dark situation right now, which is why we're hoping for any tips or any leads that could get us information so that we could locate her safely," Fort Lauderdale police detective Jennifer Saint-Jean said, reports the Miami New Times.

Sophie's mother fears her daughter is a victim of human trafficking.

“As a mom, I have conflicting feelings that, even if … maybe it would be better for her to be dead than have the life that she’s having now. What does she have to do to survive? I just could imagine what kind of hell … I think she’s probably strung out on drugs and having to prostitute," Nicole said in a 2020 interview, The Cinemaholic reports.

Sophie Elizabeth Reeder is 5'1" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700.