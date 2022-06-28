A California Teen Vanished On His Way To Soccer Practice

Jonathan Bandabaila The Charley Project

On May 3, 2019, Jonathan Bandabaila left home driving his silver two-door 1998 Honda Accord. He was going to a soccer tournament in Oakland, California. On May 4, at 1:30 am, several witnesses contacted the police department to report a car parked in the middle of the westbound lane of the San Mateo Bridge, reports the Charley Project. The California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene about twenty minutes later. Some people witnessed a person standing on the guardrail overlooking San Francisco Bay. Authorities reported there was no one in or around the vehicle. The vehicle was never searched. The police department towed the car, license plate number 7XBG925, to a private lot.

Jonathan's family reported him missing. Finally, on May 9, 2019, authorities realized the abandoned vehicle on the bridge belonged to 19-year-old Jonathan Bandabaila. Investigators searched the car and found his duffel bags and passport. Authorities then told the tow lot owner that his family did not want the vehicle back, the Charley Project reports. This information was a mistake. The family, in fact, wanted the vehicle. When they went to retrieve the car, the Honda was already sold.

Investigators searched the water under the bridge, but Jonathan was never located. Authorities told his family they believed that Jonathan committed suicide. No one close to Jonathan believes this theory. His family said he was in good mental and physical condition, and not suicidal at the time of his disappearance, reports the Charley Project.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his location.

Jonathan Bandabaila is 5'7" and weighed 175 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.