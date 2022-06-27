Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves The Charley Project

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.

On January 30, 2010, Brandon stopped by his cousin's home. He told his cousin an associate showed up at his place uninvited and unannounced earlier in the day, the Charley project reports. The man asked Brandon if he could stay at his house, and the two argued. The same day, Morris College held its homecoming in Sumter. Brandon decided to attend the event at the last minute with two friends. Around 11:00 pm, they arrived at Sebastian's Nightclub in the 3200 block of Broad Street. The bouncer of the club put Brandon out of the establishment for being drunk and unruly around midnight, the Charley Project reports. Moments after being kicked out, Brandon attempted to re-enter the club and was escorted off the property by security. In the early morning hours of the following day, Brandon called a friend and his cousin. Neither answered the phone, and he left unintelligible voice mail messages on both numbers. The last call he made was between 3:30 am and 4:00 am. Brandon has not been seen or heard from since.

His family continues to search for answers to the disappearance of Brandon.

“Our family is trying to raise awareness about his case, not only his case, but other missing people in the State of South Carolina and around the world,” his older sister Vassie Lloyd said, reports ABC Columbia. “Our family is relying on God and trusting that he has the final say so.”

Authorities interviewed the friends that Brandon went out with that evening. One agreed to take a polygraph test and passed. The other friend refused to take the test, the Charley Project reports. There have been suspects publicly named in his case and no arrest made in the disappearance of Brandon.

Brandon Rodrigues Graves is 5'4" and weighed 150 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-800-CRIMESC.