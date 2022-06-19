Missing Detroit Mother Of Six Vanished After Leaving Club With Three Men

Kalisha Madden The Charley Project

Kalisha Madden is the mother of six children who lived and worked in Detroit, Michigan. Described as "bright and funny", Kalisha was the "life of the part", her mother, Pamela Johnson, said, reports CBS Detroit. The 26-year-old single mother worked as a dancer at the Sting Gentlemen's Club at 6609 Michigan Avenue in Detroit. Although her mother disagreed with Kalisha being a dancer, she supported Kalisha because she loves her, reports CBS Detroit.

On November 28, 2011, Kalisha, nicknamed Mocha, went to work with nothing out of the ordinary. Witnesses saw Kalisha, around 3:00 am, get into a black or dark-colored SUV with three black males, one of whom was reportedly using crutches. Kalisha has never been seen or heard from again. According to witnesses, one of the men Kalisha left with wore braids, and the man with the crutches was named "Benny", MLive reports.

When Kalisha failed to pick her children up from school the following day, her mother knew something was wrong. No one was able to reach Kalisha. The last known sighting of her was in the parking lot of the Gentlemen's Club on Michigan Avenue. Pamela filed a missing person report with the Detroit Police Department. She went out searching for her daughter.

"I never, ever, ever in my life thought I'd look at a missing person's poster and my child would be the picture on it," her mother, Pamela Johnson, told WXYZ.

In 2012, Pamela told CBS Detroit, "Word is in the streets is that she is deceased, and she is buried in Detroit."

She told MyFoxNY, “I did interviews on my own. I went out to the clubs. Now I know my child was brutally murdered… I know that she’s deceased, so I’m no longer looking for Kalisha. Now I need to start looking for who did this to her.”

The Detroit Police Department has not named any suspects in her disappearance, and no arrests have been made in her case.

"I look at her pictures all the time and I cry because she's gone," Pamela told WXYZ.

Kalisha Madden has never been found. Her mother raised her six grandchildren.

"I just want to bring her home by any means necessary, whether it's dead or alive, just to bring her home for her kids. We just need closure," Pamela told WXYZ.

Kalisha Madden is 4'11" and weighed 125 -135 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1800, or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 313-596-5240.