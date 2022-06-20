She Went Out For A Night With Friends In New Orleans And Now She Is Missing

Kelsey Price NOLA Missing

**The NOPD reports that Kelsey Price returned home safely**

New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.

At 1:38 am on June 18, 2022, the 22-year-old texted a friend and told them she was in the 1400 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. The friend believes Kelsey was on her to another location in the 1800 block of Thalia Street in New Orleans, WDSU reports. At 4:30 am, Kelsey sent a text to another friend stating she was alright. No one has seen Kelsey or heard from her since that 4:30 am text.

Her family and friends reported her missing to the New Orleans Police Department and are desperately searching for the beautiful 22-year-old in and around the New Orleans area.

The NOPD has not released information on why Kelsey asked her friends to take her car home, who she left the club with, or how what method of travel was used when she separated from the group.

Kelsey Price is 5'6" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a green top and a white sweater.

If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department Eighth District at 504-658-6080.