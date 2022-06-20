New Orleans, LA

She Went Out For A Night With Friends In New Orleans And Now She Is Missing

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSr68_0gFHWlv400
Kelsey PriceNOLA Missing

**The NOPD reports that Kelsey Price returned home safely**

New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.

At 1:38 am on June 18, 2022, the 22-year-old texted a friend and told them she was in the 1400 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. The friend believes Kelsey was on her to another location in the 1800 block of Thalia Street in New Orleans, WDSU reports. At 4:30 am, Kelsey sent a text to another friend stating she was alright. No one has seen Kelsey or heard from her since that 4:30 am text.

Her family and friends reported her missing to the New Orleans Police Department and are desperately searching for the beautiful 22-year-old in and around the New Orleans area.

The NOPD has not released information on why Kelsey asked her friends to take her car home, who she left the club with, or how what method of travel was used when she separated from the group.

Kelsey Price is 5'6" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a green top and a white sweater.

If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department Eighth District at 504-658-6080.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 29

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
30644 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Columbia, MS

A Mississippi Mother Rode To The Store With A Former Friend And Never Returned

Stephanie Dianne Hartwell is the mother of children, including twin boys, living in Columbia, Mississippi. The devoted mother lived in the same apartment complex as her sister, Sandoria Hartwell, to who she was extremely close. Stephanie had a friend named Lawanda. Lawanda had a cousin named Katron, who Stephanie was dating. For some reason, the friendship between Lawanda and Stephanie suddenly ended. Sandoria completed an interview with Unfound Podcast and stated even she was unsure why the friendship between the two women abruptly ended.

Read full story
20 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Mother Fears Missing Son's Case Not Receiving Attention

Robert Torrence McLaughlin is a popular rapper in the Florida area. He is known as “Francis Royal." In 2014, Robert was in a severe car accident. He suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash. According to his mother, Angela McLaughlin Brantley, Robert completely recovered from the incident and only lost his memory for a six-week period, the Charley Project reports.

Read full story
10 comments
Jacksonville, FL

A Woman Vanished From A Jacksonville Gas Station. What Happened To Whitney?

In August 2013, someone robbed and beat 21-year-old Whitney Nicole Sanders in Jacksonville, Florida. Whitney, who goes by the name Nicky, was still healing from the assault on September 20, 2013, when she went to eat at Kelly's Place, a local restaurant at 1352 Kings Road in Jacksonville, with a friend. Around 1:30 am, she told her friend she was going to run across the street to an Exxon gas station. The errand should have taken Whitney five to ten minutes. Whitney never returned. The friend checked the Exxon gas station across the street looking for Whitney, but there was no sign of her.

Read full story
18 comments
Durham, NC

A Mother Was Forced To Watch As Her Son Is Abducted From A North Carolina Parking Lot

Charleston GoodmanBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. Charleston Goodman is a father and son living in Durham, North Carolina. On January 28, 2018, Charleston told his mother, Tammie Goodman, goodbye before he left their home on East Woodcroft Parkway to run errands in Durham.

Read full story
162 comments
Selma, AL

Missing Alabama Teen's Father Mysteriously Vanished One Year Before She Disappeared

17-year-old Tarasha Benjamin is well-known in her hometown of Selma, Alabama. On the morning of June 26, 2010, Tarasha, nicknamed "Pooh," and a friend left her mother, Regina Benjamin's, house. Tarasha was going to the local flea market and driving her friend’s SUV.

Read full story
22 comments
Detroit, MI

Missing Detroit Mother Of Six Vanished After Leaving Club With Three Men

Kalisha Madden is the mother of six children who lived and worked in Detroit, Michigan. Described as "bright and funny", Kalisha was the "life of the part", her mother, Pamela Johnson, said, reports CBS Detroit. The 26-year-old single mother worked as a dancer at the Sting Gentlemen's Club at 6609 Michigan Avenue in Detroit. Although her mother disagreed with Kalisha being a dancer, she supported Kalisha because she loves her, reports CBS Detroit.

Read full story
149 comments
Charleston County, SC

Family Offering $10,000 Reward In Case Of Beloved Missing South Carolina Man

Thelonious Lamar GreenThe Charleston County Sheriff's Office. On June 4, 2022, Thelonious Lamar Green attended a graduation event at 9191 Penny Creek Road in Adams Run, South Carolina. The 54-year-old, who suffers from memory loss, left the gathering around 9:30 pm. He was driving his 2003 blue Ford F-150 with the South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. No one has seen or heard from Thelonious, called by his middle name, Lamar, since. According to WCSC, his family members said it was "unlike" Lamar not to keep in contact with them.

Read full story
8 comments
Belleville, IL

Authorities Arrest Registered Sex Offender In Case of Missing Illinois Woman

Beverly J. LoganSt. Clair County Sheriff's Department. 32-year-old Beverly Logan lives in the 400 block of Ross Lane in St. Clair Township, just on the outskirts of Belleville, Illinois, with a male roommate, 40-year-old Charles L. Story. Beverly is a petite woman who keeps close contact with her friends and family, according to a family friend, Chelsea Chapman, the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Read full story

West Virginia Prison Officials Incorrectly Drop Disabled Man Off At Bus Station Alone And He Has Never Been Seen Again

Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.

Read full story
338 comments
Philadelphia, PA

These Two Missing Cousins Walked Into A Philadelphia Tax Preparation Shop. They Never Walked Out.

Jerome Lawrence and Sindrell Oliver are cousins who live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Jerome was dropped off at Lehigh and 5th to catch the SEPTA bus. He rode the bus to the 5400 block of North 5th Street, where he met up with Sindrell. According to FOX 29, Jerome wanted to confront a man about a debt. Sindrell came to support his cousin.

Read full story
129 comments
Alachua County, FL

This Florida Mom-To-Be Vanished While Pregnant With Her First Child. Where Is Jasmine?

Jasmine Nykiesha Robinson earned the nickname "Beezy" while playing basketball at Williston Middle School. In February 2019, Jasmine was about seven months pregnant with her first child. The 23-year-old mother-to-be planned to name her daughter Jamillia.

Read full story
10 comments
Brooklyn, NY

College Student And Aspiring New York Artist Went To See Woman She Met Online And Now She Is Missing

23-year-old TiJae Baker is an upcoming artist living in Brooklyn, New York, with her mother, Toquanna Baker. TiJae is Toquanna's only child and is in her final semester of college.

Read full story
229 comments
Youngstown, OH

She Won The Lottery. Then She Disappeared.

Lori Ann Boffman is the extremely loving, dedicated mother of three children, a son, and two daughters. Lori lived in Liberty, Ohio, about 13 minutes north of Youngstown, Ohio. Described as a very caring and kind woman by her family, Lori was close with her family, even as her children grew into adulthood, reports CNN.

Read full story
84 comments
Burke County, GA

A Devoted Georgia Family Man And Business Owner Never Returned Home

Simon Powell is a man described by his family members as a business owner who was a very kind and loving man, WRDW reports. On June 1, 2016, the caring lumber business owner vanished. 63-year-old Simon left his home in the 6300 block of River Road in Burke County, Georgia, driving his white Ford Pickup truck. He was wearing a pair of blue Dickies coveralls. Simon never returned home.

Read full story
9 comments
Richmond, IN

Beautiful Mother Vanished Doing Laundry And One Suspect Is Former Ohio Police Officer

On July 22, 2001, Marilyn Renee "Niqui" McCown went to do her laundry at the Richmond Coin Laundry at the corner of South 10th Street and South E Street in Richmond, Indiana. 28-year-old Niqui was the mother of a daughter, Payton Lackings, and worked as a corrections officer and accounting clerk at the Montgomery Education and Pre-Release Center. She was a student at Sinclair Community College with hopes of becoming a United States Marshall.

Read full story
20 comments
Detroit, MI

A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.

Read full story
21 comments
Cottage Grove, OR

She Dropped Her Husband Off At Work And Then She Disappeared

44-year-old Wendy Marie Dehoop and her husband, Dan, lived in the town of Cottage Grove, Oregon. Wendy, who worked at the Georgia-Pacific Mill in Halsey, Oregon, was allegedly dating her boss, a man named David Tishim, Justice for Native People reports.

Read full story
15 comments
Berkeley, MO

A Mother Says Police Are "Not Doing Anything" To Search For Her Missing Daughter

On December 29, 2008, 16-year-old Shemika Keyanta Cosey was staying the night at her aunt's house in the 6000 block of Napier in Berkeley, Missouri. That evening, her relatives noticed that Shemika left the house and would come back inside several times. Sometime between 1:30 am and 8:30 am, Shemika vanished. When her family woke up the following day, Shemika was gone. Her clothes, overnight bag, and other belongings were inside the home, but Shemika, who did not own a cell phone, was gone. They discovered that the front door of the home was unlocked. Shemika Keyanta Cosey has never been seen or heard from again.

Read full story
110 comments
New York City, NY

Construction Workers Find Missing Woman's Decomposed Body In Her Bed

When the first wave of the pandemic was phasing out, in June 2020, 54-year-old Marilyn McMichael called her foster sisters and told them she wanted to go to the hospital. “We grew up in foster care in the same home, and we were a family,” her sister Best Jones told WPIX. “Four girls.”

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy