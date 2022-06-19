Family Offering $10,000 Reward In Case Of Beloved Missing South Carolina Man

Thelonious Lamar Green The Charleston County Sheriff's Office

On June 4, 2022, Thelonious Lamar Green attended a graduation event at 9191 Penny Creek Road in Adams Run, South Carolina. The 54-year-old, who suffers from memory loss, left the gathering around 9:30 pm. He was driving his 2003 blue Ford F-150 with the South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. No one has seen or heard from Thelonious, called by his middle name, Lamar, since. According to WCSC, his family members said it was "unlike" Lamar not to keep in contact with them.

His family reported Lamar missing to the Charleston County Sheriff's Department. Both the family and authorities are seeking assistance from the public in locating Lamar. The search for Lamar has included land, air, and water searches, but no sign of Lamar or his truck has been found.

“I seriously doubt myself and Lamar is anywhere where he would not reach out to his family,” Community activist Elvin Speights told WCSC. “If he was able to reach out and contact his family. He would have called and let them know, ‘Hey, this is where I’m at. I’m okay.’”

His family is currently offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his location.

“Please contact somebody, at least your daddy,” his uncle Charles Seabrook said, reports WCSC. “We are still looking, we are still searching, we are still praying for you. If anybody else is involved with him, please release him. If he’s under captivity, please release him.”

Thelonious Lamar Green is 5'11" and weighed 230 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Detective Will Martin at 843-529-5327 or the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.