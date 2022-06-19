Authorities Arrest Registered Sex Offender In Case of Missing Illinois Woman

32-year-old Beverly Logan lives in the 400 block of Ross Lane in St. Clair Township, just on the outskirts of Belleville, Illinois, with a male roommate, 40-year-old Charles L. Story. Beverly is a petite woman who keeps close contact with her friends and family, according to a family friend, Chelsea Chapman, the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

On January 26, 2022, Beverly and her mother, Trina, text back and forth. Everything seemed fine with her daughter, who was close to her parents, Willie and Trina Logan.

"She's adventurous,” her mother, Trina Logan, told KSDK, “She likes people. She's a good-hearted person."

That day was the last time Trina spoke with Beverly. Her friends and family tried unsuccessfully to contact Beverly for almost two weeks. This behavior is uncharacteristic of Beverly, and her parents knew something was wrong. When they were unsuccessful in locating their daughter, Willie and Trina contacted the local authorities.

On February 13, 2022, her parents reported their daughter missing to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. They immediately began searching for Beverly, posting flyers, and speaking with the media.

"It's a little scary. She has always made contact with us, always,” Trina told KSDK. “She has never gone two weeks without even contacting us."

Investigators discovered that Beverly visited Warrenton, Missouri with her roommate, Charles Story. She was driving his rental car, a blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license plate CH106. Charles L. Story is a convicted and registered sex offender in the state of Illinois. The authorities went to question him but discovered he and his rental car were missing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On June 16, 2022, Missouri County Sheriff's arrested him after a standoff in Bellflower, Missouri. They found him barricaded in a hidden room of the house. Deputies discovered Charles was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg he received a few days prior. He was treated for the wound at a local hospital and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

"It's really tough right now not knowing where she is," Beverly’s father Willie Logan told KSDK.

It is unclear if Beverly was aware of the criminal history and background of Charles L. Story.

Beverly Logan is 5'2" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-825-5712.