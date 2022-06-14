West Virginia Prison Officials Incorrectly Drop Disabled Man Off At Bus Station Alone And He Has Never Been Seen Again

Kevin Flythe Black and Missing But Not Forgotten

Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.

“Unfortunately, Kevin was kind but he was also a person who was easily influenced,” his cousin Michelle told The Washington Post.

When Kevin Flythe was 24 years old, he was convicted of robbing and killing 47-year-old Paul McClure by strangulation. He was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Kevin moved from prison to prison, and while incarcerated in West Virginia, he suffered a stroke. The stroke paralyzed his right arm, causing Kevin to lose most of the use of his upper body. The stroke made it so Kevin could only communicate with a "yes" or a "no."

According to his attorneys, Kevin never received the proper care from the federal prison system before or after his stroke. He suffered from hypertension and hypercholesterolemia, two conditions that create a higher risk of a stroke for a person, reports The Washington Post. After the stroke, prison officials failed to provide physical or speech therapy for several months, and both are critical to recovery, argued his attorneys.

“This 52-year-old individual who currently lacks the ability to speak beyond ‘yes or no,’ who has limited functioning of both of his arms due to a prior injury and his stroke, and who has limited and worsening vision would hardly pose a danger if released,” wrote his attorneys in a memo in efforts to reduce his sentence reports The Washington Post.

On January 25, 2022, D.C. Superior Court Judge Jason Park ordered the release of Kevin within three days and placed him on probation, stating he would not be a danger to the community, The Washington Post reports.

The process for releasing a prisoner who is critically ill or disabled is different. They are supposed to make sure someone is available to pick up the prisoner, and arrangements are made before their release. Kevin's attorney, Claire Madill, left a dozen voicemails and emails for officials at the FCI Gilmer. Those calls and messages were unanswered until January 27, 2022. She received an e-mail from the executive assistant at the West Virginia prison that stated Kevin had been released that morning, reports The Washington Post.

“He was released this morning???? How is he getting home??? What is his bus schedule? I have been asking for this information for several days,” Claire responded to the e-mail, reports The Washington Post.

The prison informed Claire that officials drove Kevin from the FCI Gilmer, in Glenville, West Virginia, to the Charleston, West Virginia bus station. He was dropped off at the bus station at 6:32 am on January 27, 2022. Kevin was supposed to arrive in Washington D.C. on January 28, 2022, at 3:20 am.

On January 28, 2022, his cousin Michelle Royster awaited his arrival at Union Station. It would be the first time she had seen Kevin in 28 years. The cousins grew up together in Northwest D.C. in the LeDroit Park neighborhood. She knew this was a second chance for Kevin, and Michelle was prepared to assist her cousin with adjusting to a new life. Michelle watched as people filed off the bus Kevin was supposed to arrive on. She waited until the next day. Kevin never arrived at Union Station. Michelle filed a missing person report in Washington D.C.

Michelle and Claire researched the bus route and discovered Kevin would have had to change buses twice before arriving in D.C. The changes should have occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, and Baltimore, Maryland. Neither of the women believes Kevin was physically or mentally capable of handling the task of changing buses alone, The Washington Post reports.

“Barons Bus says the ticket was used, and someone at the station says they saw Kevin get on the bus,” Claire said, the Daily Voice reports. "We only found out the bus route Kevin was supposed to take through the bus company, not FCI Gilmer. My office is now trying to oversee a massive missing person's search that spans multiple states."

The bus was scheduled to stop in Cambridge, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland. They also discovered the release papers from the federal prison listed an address Kevin's family moved from 27 years prior, in 1995.

The Bureau of Prisons is supposed to have release plans for individuals with disabilities. Prison officials are supposed to link the inmate with either a reentry affairs coordinator or a social worker who can assist with “resources, specialized services, and direct placements in the community serving individuals with disabilities," The Washington Post reports.

This did not happen in the case of Kevin Flythe. After serving 27 years in prison, he vanished. The search began for Kevin. They posted flyers on social media and in bus stations from Cleveland to D.C.

On February 2, 2022, investigators discovered surveillance footage of a man they believe is Kevin. The man is standing near the ticket line of a Greyhound bus station in Cleveland, Ohio. They believe he boarded a train there to Washington D.C., with multiple stops. The train was scheduled to stop in Baltimore. Kevin Flythe has never been seen or heard from again.

“My entire family is very hurt and concerned and disheartened,” Michelle told The Washington Post. “He already did his time.”

Kevin Flythe is 5'7" and weighed 190-200 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the DC Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 202-576-6768.