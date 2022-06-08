College Student And Aspiring New York Artist Went To See Woman She Met Online And Now She Is Missing

TiJae Baker Facebook

23-year-old TiJae Baker is an upcoming artist living in Brooklyn, New York, with her mother, Toquanna Baker. TiJae is Toquanna's only child and is in her final semester of college.

On May 1, 2022, TiJae caught a bus from New York to Washington D.C. She was traveling to D.C. to make some posters for a woman she met online. She was supposed to return the following day. Then, no one heard from TiJae.

"Where's my daughter? She got off at Union Station D.C.," Toquanna Baker said, reports ABC 7.

According to ABC 7, the family filed multiple police reports, but TiJae was mistakenly placed on a wanted poster instead of a missing person poster.

On June 1, 2022, TiJae called her family from a salon in Maryland.

"She said just tell her mother to come get her -- now," Grandmother Roxanne Baker said, reports ABC 7.

Her family raced to Maryland. By the time they got there, TiJae was gone.

Her mother, Toquanna, tracked down the woman TiJae was supposed to meet in Washington D.C. She is now fearful that TiJae "may have stepped into some kind of cult," ABC 7 reports.

The worried mother has not been able to sleep since her only child disappeared.

"It's been over a month," Toquanna said, reports ABC 7. "I just want my child to return."

TiJae Baker is 5'7" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray shorts with a white top.

If you have any information, please contact the New York Police Department at 1-800-577-TIPS.