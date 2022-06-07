She Won The Lottery. Then She Disappeared.

Lori Ann Boffman FBI

Lori Ann Boffman is the extremely loving, dedicated mother of three children, a son, and two daughters. Lori lived in Liberty, Ohio, about 13 minutes north of Youngstown, Ohio. Described as a very caring and kind woman by her family, Lori was close with her family, even as her children grew into adulthood, reports CNN.

On August 4, 2006, Lori won $1,000 in the Ohio Lottery. At 4:00 am on August 5, 2006, Lori was seen at a local grocery store with an unidentified male. She purchased $500 worth of groceries for a party the following day. Her family was celebrating the visit of one of her children, a daughter who had been away at college.

On August 6, 2006, Lori and her family gathered at Mill Creek Park in Youngstown for a picnic. Lori seemed to be acting "erratically", her family said, reports CNN. They believed this behavior change was due to a new medication she recently began taking.

"I don't know what she was going through, but she wasn't normal that day. She was crying she didn't have anyone to take care of anymore,” her daughter Raquel told WFMJ.

Around 6:30 pm, Lori left the party with a friend. The plan was for Lori to drop her friend off at home with some leftovers, go to her house, change clothes, pick her friend back up and return to the party at the park.

According to CNN, the friend said that Lori started driving recklessly and too fast. She requested to get out of the car, so Lori stopped and allowed her friend to exit the vehicle. She would be the last known person to see Lori Ann Boffman.

On August 7, 2006, at 3:00 am, the Youngstown Police Department received a call regarding the sound of a crash. When they arrived on the scene at 3:12 am, authorities located a blue 1992 Mercury Sable. The vehicle had driven across several residential lawns before crashing into the public library near Shehy Street. The vehicle was still running. Inside, authorities found eyeglasses, a keychain, and personal documents belonging to Lori Ann Boffman.

On August 6, 2006, Lori's children went to the Youngstown Police Department to report their mother missing. YPD told the siblings they had to file in Liberty, Ohio, where Lori lived. On August 7, 2006, Lori was reported missing to the Liberty Township Police Department.

After she vanished, they discovered Lori never paid for or picked up the $500 food order she made at the local grocery store. She has never been seen or heard from again.

In 2009, her relative Lesley Womack told WFMJ, "It's been a long hard road with her children trying to stay in school, keep their grades up, move on with their life not knowing what happened to their mother or where she is."

The FBI is currently investigating her disappearance.

Lori Ann Boffman is 5"8" - 5'9" and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact your local FBI office or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 972-559-5315.