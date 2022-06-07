A Devoted Georgia Family Man And Business Owner Never Returned Home

Simon Powell The Burke County Sheriff's Department

Simon Powell is a man described by his family members as a business owner who was a very kind and loving man, WRDW reports. On June 1, 2016, the caring lumber business owner vanished. 63-year-old Simon left his home in the 6300 block of River Road in Burke County, Georgia, driving his white Ford Pickup truck. He was wearing a pair of blue Dickies coveralls. Simon never returned home.

On June 2, 2016, the day after Simon vanished, the Burke County Sheriff's Office found his truck on Wilson Road. The abandoned truck had been set on fire.

“Over the course of the last six years the Burke County Sheriff’s Office has followed every tip and piece of information afforded to us find Mr. Powell,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, reports WRDW. “It is our belief that Mr. Powell was the victim of foul play.”

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is currently offering a $30,000 reward for any person who provides the location of Simon Powell or information that leads to his recovery.

“It’s like a bad dream. You never think about one of your family members going missing. It’s really frustrating. You don’t have anything to go off of. After six years, you would think someone would come forward and say something," his stepson, James Mobley, told WRDW.

We need closure,” Juanita Powell, his daughter-in-law, told WRDW. “It’s a lot of family members that are hurting. He recently had a sister that passed. She passed with that on her heart."

.If you have any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff's Department at 706-554-2133 or 706-554-6633.