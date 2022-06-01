A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

Lisa Walton The Charley Project

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child.

On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.

According to the Doe Network, Lisa has been missing since January 1, 1986. Darnell was found on January 21, 1986. Twenty days after Lisa the last known sighting of Lisa. No one knows where Darnell was during those twenty days. Lisa Walton has never been found.

On February 15, 2020, Darnell Edward Walton posted the following message on Websleuths:

"I always thought my dad had something to do with it. It’s funny once I open the investigation up again the police never wanted to question my dad. And then when I asked him about her he like he don’t remember lol. I think he does have more information/details that he really wants to say. I kind of just leave it alone and accept him for who he is because if he goes to jail or something bad happens to him THEN I have nobody really. I don’t see him often but we have a good long distance relationship. My foster mother found him when I was in high school, I was 17 when I first met him. I don’t know my foster mother anymore either LOL."

Lisa Walton was 5'6"-5'9" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Lisa Walton, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 605-626-7003.