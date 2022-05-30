A Mother Says Police Are "Not Doing Anything" To Search For Her Missing Daughter

Shemika Keyanta Cosey The Charley Project

On December 29, 2008, 16-year-old Shemika Keyanta Cosey was staying the night at her aunt's house in the 6000 block of Napier in Berkeley, Missouri. That evening, her relatives noticed that Shemika left the house and would come back inside several times. Sometime between 1:30 am and 8:30 am, Shemika vanished. When her family woke up the following day, Shemika was gone. Her clothes, overnight bag, and other belongings were inside the home, but Shemika, who did not own a cell phone, was gone. They discovered that the front door of the home was unlocked. Shemika Keyanta Cosey has never been seen or heard from again.

Before her disappearance, her mother, Paula Hill, discovered a fake ID that belonged to Shemika, ABC 11 reports. She had also seen Shemika in a dark-colored sedan with an older man. Authorities have never been able to identify the man Shemika was once seen with, but they would like to interview him.

The St. Louis Police Department determined that Shemika left of her own free will. Paula and her family searched for Arianna themselves. They posted flyers, spoke with the media, and used social media to find her.

"Do I believe she left on her own with someone? Yes, I believe she left," Paula told ABC 11 in 2019. "But she was intending to come back. She was not intending to stay gone for 10 years."

Several months after she vanished, Paula found a notebook that belonged to Shemika. In the notebook were writings by Shemika stating she had a boyfriend and that she might be pregnant. Paula turned the information over to authorities, who interviewed the unnamed boyfriend. According to the Charley Project, he was unable to provide investigators with any helpful information.

"They're not doing anything because they think she gone on her own," Paula told ABC 11. "I don't know what to do. Who do I turn to?"

The Berkeley Police Department says otherwise.

"I can ensure that this department has tried to do everything in our power to find Shemika Cosey," Major Art Jackson with the Berkeley Police Department told ABC 11.

Paula and her other daughters have provided DNA samples for the national registry in hopes of one day finding a match and bringing Shemika home.

Shemika Keyanta Cosey was 5'5" and weighed 135- 160 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.