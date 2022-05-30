A Henrico, Virginia Woman Walked To Local Store And Never Returned Home

Arianna Ivane Davis The Charley Project

20-year-old Arianna Ivane Davis, who everyone called "Peaches", lived with her parents on 3rd Street in Henrico, Virginia. She was enrolled in Fortis College and was six weeks away from graduating from their massage therapy program.

On April 30, 2010, Arianna walked from her home to a local store, the J Express Mart, on Nine Mile Road, just three blocks from the home she shared with her parents. Arianna arrived at the store around 1:30 pm where she purchased a Black and Mild cigar. She walked out of the store and was seen walking on Koch Avenue towards her home on 3rd Street. Arianna Ivane Davis has never been seen or heard from again.

Her brother, William Davis, had seen Arianna around 1:15 pm before he left home that day. When he returned, Arianna was gone, the back door was open, and her wallet, keys, and identification were at home, but there has been no activity on her cellphone since the day she disappeared.

"It didn't seem like nothing was wrong with her or she was mad about anything," William Davis told NBC 12.

The store clerk reported that Arianna seemed normal and there was nothing unusual about her or her behavior while she was inside the store, reports True Case Files.

"She had a smile on her face and then she walked out the store," the store clerk, Rose Singh, told NBC 12.

Her family was immediately concerned. Arianna has a habit of notifying them of her whereabouts at all times, and they worried when she did not return home, reports True Case Files. Arianna had never stayed away from home before the day she went missing.

“I’m always hoping and praying that she comes home,” her mother, Zandra Ford, told WTVR. “We’re always hoping that someone would speak out, you know, and open up their hearts and think of Peaches as one of their family members.”

According to witnesses, they saw Arianna with a man before her disappearance, reports True Case Files. Although his name has not been publicly released, the same man was later convicted and incarcerated for the stabbing of another woman.

Investigators have not named any suspects or made any arrests in the disappearance of Arianna Ivane Davis.

Arianna Ivane Davis is 5'5" and weighed 200 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.