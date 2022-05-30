A Beloved Mother Traveled To Los Angeles To Visit Her Son And Then Disappeared

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5J63_0fuVMuRf00
Juliah KarwithaThe Charley Project

Juliah Karwitha is a loving mother. In August 2015, the 66-year-old former schoolteacher arrived in Los Angeles, California for a visit with her only son, James Muthurri. Juliah planned to stay through the Holiday season to celebrate with her son. After her arrival to the United States, her son noticed that his mother was becoming "increasingly forgetful," reports the Charley Project.

On November 1, 2015, Juliah left her son's home in Reseda, California, to go on her regular morning walk. Juliah Karwitha never returned.

Surveillance video captured her walking away from the home around 7:30 am. She was seen outside the VCA Animal Hospital in the 6900 block of Reseda Boulevard, about two blocks from her son's house, around 8:30 am. She was seen walking toward Bassett Street. This is the last known sighting of Juliah.

James reported his mother missing and began searching, posting flyers, and hiring a private detective to try to locate his beloved mother.

“This would have been her first Christmas in LA,” James told NBC Los Angeles in December 2015. “My only wish now just to find her. That would be best gift.”

James covered his apartment walls with multiple maps marking the areas he has already searched, potential search areas, and tips.

“I think biggest possibility is she tried to get somewhere, got disoriented, tried to get back, just went further out,” private investigator Bill Garcia told NBC Los Angeles.

Juliah Karwitha is 5'3" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. Juliah speaks English with a heavy Kenyan accent.

If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-996-1800.

