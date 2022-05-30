Missing Flint Woman's Vehicle Found Abandoned With No Clues In Her Disappearance

Laquandra Shavonne Slater The Charley Project

Laquandra Shavonne Slater lived in Flint, Michigan. The 38-year-old enjoyed spending much of her time with her relatives. She was always socializing with her family and friends and often visited their homes. One place you could always find Laquandra during a holiday or his birthday was at her father's home, MLive reports. Her family and the people close to Laquandra describe her as "fun-loving," reports MLive.

In late November 2016, all communication from Laquandra stopped. This behavior was uncharacteristic of Laquandra and alarmed her family and friends right away. Her family reported the beloved Laquandra missing.

After she vanished, on December 2, 2016, her vehicle was found abandoned near Atherton Road and Van Slyke Road in Flint, Michigan. The Michigan Lost and Missing reports that the last communication anyone had with Laquandra was on December 2, 2016.

“Somebody had to do something to her, take her somewhere,” her cousin, Latoya Brown, said at an ID the Missing event held in Flint in 2018. “All I can say is just put themselves in our position, our situation. If it was your family, I don’t know what the situation was or what could have been the reason… if she’s still alive and OK, could they just let her go, just something?”

The search for Laquandra or any clues in her disappearance has continued since she vanished in 2016.

Laquandra Shavonne Slater is 5'4" and weighed 178-200 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.