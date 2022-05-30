Her Boyfriend Said He Dropped Her Off At A Truck Stop And Then She Vanished

Bengie Lynn Tyson The Charley Project

Bengie Lynn Tyson lived in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the mother of a son and the type of woman who never minded a "hard day's work," according to her father, Byron Tyson, News One reports. Bengie, described as a very caring and intelligent woman, studied Spanish and was fluent in the language. She worked as a waitress in Phoenix and kept close contact with her family. Bengie, however, was dating a man named James D. Clemons. Bengie's parents told News One they never approved of James, and he and Bengie had a "volatile relationship."

“She tended to gravitate toward the low-life people with lower self-esteem than her who needed her help,” Byron Tyson told News One. “Benji always suffered from a self-esteem problem. Maybe we didn’t do enough to build it up.”

In November 2009, Bengie was traveling with James, selling meat door-to-door. Bengie was driving her blue 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Montana license plate number AFM487. The couple was staying at the Chateau Ridge motel in Billings, Montana.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2009, Bengie called her parents and spoke with her son. Her son was in the custody of his father, but he was on vacation in Florida with his grandparents, Byron, and Rexie Tyson.

“She spoke to him for 10 to 15 minutes and that was the last time any of us spoke to her,” Byron Tyson told News One.

Bengie has never been seen or heard from again. Her parents filed a missing person report and eventually were able to speak with James, who claimed the couple had an argument and he dropped her off at a truck stop, News One reports.

“He’s the last person we know of who saw her alive,” Byron Tyson told News One. “He claims the last time he saw her they had an argument and she wanted to leave. He says he took her to a truck stop and she got into a white SUV.”

Her parents did not believe his story. The Tyson's hired private detectives and attorneys to investigate Bengie's disappearance, but none have found any leads or any solid information on her case.

“We still hold out hope that she’s alive, but no one we know has heard from her since she disappeared off the face of the earth,” Byron Tyson told News One. “The case has gone cold.”

Authorities have not named any suspects, and no arrests have been made in the disappearance of Bengie Lynn Tyson.

Bengie Lynn Tyson is 5'5"-5'7" and weighed 120-140 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461 or the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 406-446-1234.