Construction Workers Find Missing Woman's Decomposed Body In Her Bed

When the first wave of the pandemic was phasing out, in June 2020, 54-year-old Marilyn McMichael called her foster sisters and told them she wanted to go to the hospital.

“We grew up in foster care in the same home, and we were a family,” her sister Best Jones told WPIX. “Four girls.”

“She wanted me to take her to the hospital,” her foster sister Sharman McElrath told WPIX. “She didn’t sound sick at all. She sounded a little manic, and I was trying to explain to her they’re not accepting people at the hospital.”

Marilyn had a history of emotional issues. Sharman and their other foster sister, Best Jones, went to Marilyn's public housing apartment on the seventh floor of the South Jamaica Houses in Queens, New York.

“We would never get her to come to the door,” Best Jones told WPIX. She said this was not not unusual behavior for Marilyn. “She wouldn’t talk to us for years, because she didn’t want to.”

When the pandemic began to hit ear number two, their concern grew about Marilyn. On January 26, 2022, Sharman and Best filed a missing person’s report on their sister. Initially, they were met with resistance from the New York City Housing Authority because they are not next of kin.

“They said my parents were on the emergency card,” Best Jones told WPIX, “and I let them know they had both been dead for over twenty years.”

Best told WPIX that one of the police officers on the phone stated he "was waiting to finish “this stupid call.”

They met with the housing police officers at the New York City Housing Authority, who told them the rent on Marilyn's apartment was unpaid for more than a year, WPIX reports. Eventually, the sisters convinced an NYCHA manager and an officer to go with them to Marilyn's apartment and unlock the door. The master key the manager had did not work, and they were unable to gain entry to her seventh-floor apartment.

“And they never tried again,” Best told WPIX, “and they said they would. They said they had an investigator that would find her.”

The neighbors told authorities they had not seen Marilyn in more than a year.

On April 26, 2022, construction workers on a scaffolding working outside Marilyn's bedroom apartment window made a gruesome discovery.

“Apparently, her windows were open, so the men on the scaffolding saw her in her bed, dead,” Simone Best Jones told WPIX.

Marilyn's body was decomposed. She was sent to the Medical Examiner's office to conduct testing to determine her cause of death. The last time a page was turned on a calendar found in her home was August 2020.

“She was treated, to me, less than human,” Sharman told WPIX. “You treat a dog better than that.”

WPIX reached out to NYCHA for the procedure for checking on long-term tenants with more than a year of unpaid rent. WPIX never received a response.

“Not hearing from her was not uncommon,” Best told WPIX. "A couple of years would go by. She was particular — and peculiar.”