A Family Searching For The Truth. What Happened To Angela Reeder?

Angela Y Reeder The Charley Project

Angela Reeder and her boyfriend, Willie Green, had a tumultuous relationship. The couple fought often and had a history of domestic violence throughout several years of their relationship. 41-year-old Angela, a mother of two, and Willie lived together in Orlando, Florida.

On September 1, 2005, Angela's daughter, Samerica Reeder, reported her mother missing. The last time anyone had contact with Angela was August 16, 2005. She told authorities Willie was an alcoholic who became abusive and used violence against Angela when he was drunk, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Investigators immediately questioned Willie Green. He told them Angela left one day, and he had no idea where she was, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Two weeks after authorities questioned him, Willie abruptly moved to Georgia. He left behind all his belongings in the apartment he once shared with Angela and an uncashed paycheck.

Investigators named Willie Green as a suspect in the disappearance of Angela Reeder. They were unable to obtain enough evidence to charge and arrest him in her case.

Willie Green The Charley Project

In April 2010, five years after the disappearance of Angela Reeder, Willie Green died. If he had any knowledge of Angela's whereabouts, he carried those secrets to the grave.

"If anybody has any knowledge or has seen or heard anything about her disappearance, please call," Detective Patrick Schneider told the Orlando Sentinel. "Help us to bring her home."

Angela Reeder is 5'0" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2909.