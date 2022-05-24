Detroit Military Veteran Vanished While Riding His Bike Home

Randolph Duane Lovette The Charley Project

Randolph Duane Lovette is a military veteran, father of three, and a student at Western Michigan University. 35-year-old Randolph, nicknamed Randy, lived on Rutland Street, close to Grand River Avenue, near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Michigan. On May 20, 2010, Randolph was seen riding his bike in Redford, Michigan between the hours of 10 pm and 11 pm. He was on his way to his home on the west side of Detroit. Randolph never made it home. He has never been seen or heard from again.

His aunt, Pamela Thompson, told CBS 62 Detroit about a "55-gallon drum that also went missing from the crime scene." Pamela said, "witness saw someone burning something inside that drum," reports CBS 62 Detroit. The incident occurred around the same time Randolph disappeared.

CBS 26 Detroit reports that Pamela and "other family members suspect that another relative was somehow involved."

“I just want to say to someone out there, it could be your family member. [He] was loved, and his family wants him back. We know that he’s probably gone now, but we still want him back. We want closure,” Pamela told CBS 62 Detroit.

Randolph disappeared 12 years ago while riding his bike home. He would be 47 years old. No suspects have been publicly named and no arrests have been made in connection to his disappearance.

Randolph Duane Lovette is 5'9" and weighed 195-210 pounds when he vanished.

There is currently a $2,500 reward for information being offered by Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. If you have any information on the disappearance of Randolph Duane Lovette, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.