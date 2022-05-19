Authorities Search For Boy No One Is Sure Existed In Bizarre Alabama Missing Person Case

Jason Sims Jr. The Charley Project

The following case has been called one of the most "bizarre" missing person cases the Fairfield, Alabama Police Department has ever investigated.

"It’s one of those made-for-TV kinds of things where people make up the strangest thing they can and then write a story about,'' former police Chief Leon Davis said, reports AL.com.

Natasha Wright and Jason Sims lived in the 100 block of 59th Street in Fairfield, Alabama. In October 2014, the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) began investigating the couple. DHR was aware of two children that belonged to Natasha and Jason, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. When DHR visited the home, the conditions were deplorable. DHR notified the police about the conditions in the home and the children. Authorities went back to the house on 59th Street, but the couple moved. The police issued warrants for Natasha and Jason for aiding the dependency of minors.

Natasha Wright The Charley Project

Investigators got lucky when on January 23, 2015, Natasha was found unconscious on the porch of the same house on 59th Street the couple reportedly had moved from. Paramedics transported Natasha to a local hospital. Three days after she was admitted to the hospital, their children were located in Mulga, Alabama. Investigator discovered the couple had four children. There was a 9-year-old and a son, Jason, born in 1999 they were unaware of. The 9-year-old nor Jason had ever been enrolled in school or had any recent medical records. The 9-year-old was located with the other children in Mulga, Alabama.

The authorities found out about Jason because when Natasha briefly regained consciousness in the hospital, she asked about him, reports the Charley Project. This was the first time any officials knew of his existence. They went back to the home on 59th Street to search for Jason, who is reportedly autistic and non-verbal, but were unable to locate the boy.

“No one knew the child. You see a child, but the father didn’t interact with neighbors at all. He would just come and go. Nobody particularly liked him. He wasn’t a pleasant person,” Carl, a neighbor on 59th Street, told CBS 42 News.

Jason, Sr. refused to provide any information on his whereabouts. He told investigators he had "no responsibility to report Jason missing" because Jason was not his biological son, reports the Charley Project. Although Jason has his name, Jason Sr. never signed his birth certificate.

After her release from the hospital, Natasha filed a protection-from-abuse order against Jason, Sr. In 2016, authorities charged him with failure to report a child missing. He continues to maintain that Jason is not his child.

Jason Sims Sr. The Charley Project

“He’s not mine,’’ he told AL.com. “I’ve always known that.”

Jason Sr. maintains that he does not where Jason is.

“The child was basically given his name, but they have never been able to show he is the biological father. There is a birth certificate in file, but he’s not listed on that birth certificate as the father,” Edward Reynolds, the attorney of Jason Sr. told CBS 42. “We don’t know if this child exists, and I say this because I’m not sure if the child exists. There’s still some doubt in my mind if the child actually exists."

Natasha continued to assure authorities that Jason Sims Jr. did exist and cooperated with authorities. The charges of aiding the dependency of minors were dismissed against Natasha and Jason Sr. In November 2019, Jason Sr. pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a child missing and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

After his release, Jason Sr. told AL.com he pled guilty to the charges against him so he could move on with his life.

“It’s been hard for me to maintain a job,’’ Jason Sr. told AL.com. “It comes to a point you have to move on.”

Recent efforts to locate Natasha have been unsuccessful.

“I would love to talk to her (Jason’s mother), but they don’t want us talking,’’ Jason Sr. told AL.com.

Jason Sims Jr has never been found. The only proof he ever existed is a picture and a birth certificate. Authorities believe Jason was 15 years old when he vanished. He is believed to be 5'6" and weighed 125 pounds when he disappeared. Jason was born on April 24, 1999.

If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.