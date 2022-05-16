FBI Searching For Forest Park Woman Who Went For A Walk And Never Returned

Jerrica Lizette Laws Jerrica Laws Is Missing

Jerrica Lizette Laws lived in Forest Park, Illinois. Jerrica, nicknamed "RicRic,” moved from Forest Park to Indianapolis and Spencer, Indiana for two years, but eventually returned to Illinois in 2015. Her family members describe her as a "homebody" who enjoyed church and didn't go out to bars or nightclubs, according to the Facebook page, Jerrica Laws Is Missing.

On Sunday, August 16, 2015, Jerrica and a friend went to a local Chipotle Mexican Restaurant. After their meal, the friend dropped 24-year-old Jerrica off back at home. Around 7:00 pm, Jerrica left her house to go for a walk on the trail behind her home, reports ABC 7 Chicago. She left her purse, identification, and money behind. Namus reports that Jerrica frequently took walks, so this behavior was not out of the ordinary for her. Jerrica Lizette Laws has never been seen or heard from again.

Jerrica Lizette Laws Jerrica Laws Is Missing

Her family said it is "unusual" for them not to hear from Jerrica, reports ABC 7 Chicago.

According to the National Center for Missing Persons, the friend told Jerrica's family and the authorities that Jerrica said she was going to meet someone after the friend dropped her off. She never told the friend who the person was whom she planned to connect with. The Forest Park Police Department is investigating her disappearance, along with the FBI.

"We miss her, we just want her home," Shantinel Laws, Jerrica's sister, told ABC 7 Chicago. "She doesn't go missing, she doesn't. She's a good young lady. I just want her home because we're worried to death about her."

Jerrica Lizette Laws is 5'2" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Jerrica Lizette Laws, please contact the Forest Park Police Department at 708-748-4701 or the FBI at 800-634-4097.

Namus ID#: MP#30216

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jerrica-Laws-is-Missing-941955545864190/photos/?ref=page_internal