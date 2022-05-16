Murder In Miramar: Who Brutally Murdered Three Generations Of This Florida Family?

Sabrina, Samantha, Marie and Theresa Altidor The Miramar Police Department

The following case is classified as one of the most heinous crimes in Miramar, Florida history. "In my 26 years, I can classify this as the worst crime scene I have ever seen," Bill Guess of the Miramar Police Department told WSVN.

29-year-old Marie Carmel Altidor and her then-husband, 34-year-old George Altidor, had two daughters, Sabrina and Samantha. The family lived in the 8800 block of South Crescent Drive in Miramar, Florida. Marie's mother, 68-year-old Theresa Laverne, was visiting the family from Haiti and assisted with the care of her granddaughters, 6-week-old Sabrina and 2-year-old Samantha.

April 30, 1997 is a day forever marked by pain for relatives and loved ones of this family. On that day, someone brutally murdered Theresa, Marie, Samantha, and Sabrina. Their killer has never been arrested.

On the morning of April 30, 1997, George Altidor left home to go to work around 7:00 am. During the day, he tried to call Marie at home but never received an answer. George called his brother-in-law, Rochener Seraphin, and asked him to check on the family, reports Cold Justice. Rochener is married to George's sister, Edwige Seraphin. Rochener made the horrific discovery.

Theresa and Marie were found in the dining room of the South Crescent Drive home. Someone beat, stabbed and shot the women to death. Sabrina's little body was found in her bassinet, and Samantha was found in the living room. Someone had brutally beaten the two little girls to death. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Sabrina and Samantha were beaten to death with a "hammer-like tool." The scene was so horrific and blood-soaked, that the initial officers "wore biohazard suits" while searching the house for evidence, UPI reported. There was a handwritten note left on a wall inside the house:

“I want my $100,000 drug money. They stole my drugs.”

Investigators discovered no signs of forced entry, and no valuables were missing from the Altidor home. The four family members sustained a total of 70 wounds.

“It was a brutal slaying, overkill, and very personal,” Detective Danny Smith told Local News 10.

Detectives felt the crime scene was staged to look like a home invasion.

"Somebody who may not be sophisticated in a criminal sense will say this is what I think a home invasion will look like, so that is the way we are going to stage," Detective Smith told WSVN.

George Altidor became an immediate suspect. According to WSVN, the night before the murders occurred, George was caught cheating on Marie with his "girlfriend." Investigators gave George a polygraph test.

"He did take a polygraph years ago, prior to my handling of the case, and he was found to be deceptive in that polygraph," Detective Dany Smith told WSVN.

Investigators discovered that at 7:09 am on April 30, Marie's godmother received a call from the Altidor home. George arrived at work at 7:30 am that morning.

“There’s no way that George could have killed his whole family after that phone call at 7:09 a.m. and still made it to work on time,” Kelly Siegler of Cold Justice said. “The only way to ever explain that call is for something brand new to break out where somebody that knows about that call comes forward and until that happens, this is where we are, and it makes me sick."

After the murders of his family, George was staying with Edwige and Rochener at their home in Pembroke Pines. His pastor, Reverend Fritz Fontus, told the Tampa Bay Times that George had lost weight and stopped coming to his church.

"People will be asking (him) questions, and they don't want that," Fontus told the Tampa Bay Times. "(The family) wants to keep a low profile. He is in good spirits. He is very strong."

George eventually married the girlfriend he was caught with and relocated to Oklahoma. He has denied further interviews and instructed investigators to speak to his attorney.

"To my knowledge, to this date, Mr. Altidor has not even contacted the Miramar Police Department," Detective Danny Smith told WSVN in 2013.

25-years later, the pain of these brutal murders is still fresh for their family members. Three generations of their family were stolen from them.

"That was my mother, my sister, and my two nieces," Alain Laverne told NBC 6 Miami. "When it comes to these kind of things, time doesn’t matter cause it’s your loved ones and to take the lives of innocent people just like that, it’s not easy."

Alberthe Mardy is Marie's sister. "I would ask that person why, I want to know why," she told WSVN. Why did you do it? What did she do to you, and what did my little niece in her crib, what did she do wrong?"

"The family is not giving up. The police department is not giving up even though it was 25 years ago," Det. Danny Smith told NBC 6 Miami.

If you have any information about the Altidor Family Murders, please contact the Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.